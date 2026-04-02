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Ink Different Tattoos Launches Tattoo Apprenticeship Program In Naples With Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Naples, Florida, in collaboration with Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo, led by accomplished Tattoo Artist Yandy Lopez. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to Southwest Florida, offering aspiring artists a clear, professional pathway into an AI-proof creative career.
“If you're going to learn the craft as a full-time career, learn it in a studio that sets the bar high. Lawless Luxury does exactly that in Naples,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos.“Yandy has created a high-end studio with a perfect balance of art and business that gives apprentices a real-world education in making a living, not just artistic training.”
With Yandy's 16 years of uninterrupted tattooing experience, he established Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo as a standout studio in the Naples tattoo scene. Now, through its partnership with Ink Different, the studio offers a professional training environment designed for aspiring Tattoo Artists who want to operate at the highest level from the start.
A College Alternative in Naples
Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo, receiving hands-on mentorship and professional development over 18–24 months.
Tattooing is an AI-proof career built on human creativity, connection, and craftsmanship. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship provides a realistic and rewarding pathway from passion to profession.
Graduates complete the apprenticeship industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to succeed in competitive, high-standard studios.
Now Enrolling in Naples
Applications are now being accepted for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo in Naples. Whether you're a recent graduate looking for a college alternative or a professional ready to pivot into a creative career, this apprenticeship offers structure, mentorship, and a direct path forward.
Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist
About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship
Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is building the future of tattooing, one professional Tattoo Artist at a time.
“If you're going to learn the craft as a full-time career, learn it in a studio that sets the bar high. Lawless Luxury does exactly that in Naples,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos.“Yandy has created a high-end studio with a perfect balance of art and business that gives apprentices a real-world education in making a living, not just artistic training.”
With Yandy's 16 years of uninterrupted tattooing experience, he established Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo as a standout studio in the Naples tattoo scene. Now, through its partnership with Ink Different, the studio offers a professional training environment designed for aspiring Tattoo Artists who want to operate at the highest level from the start.
A College Alternative in Naples
Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo, receiving hands-on mentorship and professional development over 18–24 months.
Tattooing is an AI-proof career built on human creativity, connection, and craftsmanship. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship provides a realistic and rewarding pathway from passion to profession.
Graduates complete the apprenticeship industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the skills needed to succeed in competitive, high-standard studios.
Now Enrolling in Naples
Applications are now being accepted for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Lawless Ink Luxury Tattoo in Naples. Whether you're a recent graduate looking for a college alternative or a professional ready to pivot into a creative career, this apprenticeship offers structure, mentorship, and a direct path forward.
Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist
About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship
Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company is building the future of tattooing, one professional Tattoo Artist at a time.
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