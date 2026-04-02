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Lucy Group Acquires Nuventura Gmbh In Germany To Expand Into Primary SF6-Free Switchgear
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lucy Group has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Nuventura GmbH, an innovative leader in primary SF6-free switchgear for the electric energy sector.
Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2017, Nuventura brought to market the world's first 36kV dry air GIS and has since developed a 24kV version for medium voltage applications. The company uses a multi-channel approach to serve the global market, with a partnership model providing flexible levels of access to product, technology and customisation.
SF6 has long been the industry standard for Gas insulated Switchgear, but with new regulations coming into force across Europe from 2026, the shift to SF6-free alternatives is accelerating quickly.
At the same time, three major forces are reshaping the electric energy sector: decentralisation, decarbonisation and digitalisation. Together, these are creating a huge opportunity - and a responsibility - to modernise how electricity networks are built and operated.
Nuventura's unique, patented SF6-free technology includes circuit breaker and three position disconnector design, which is optimised for SF6-free applications up to 36 kV. While being compact, it maintains connectivity even under zero overpressure conditions.
Nuventura will become part of Lucy Electric, Lucy Group's low- and medium-voltage power distribution business unit. John Griffiths, CEO of Lucy Electric, said:“In 2024, Lucy Electric was crowned Utility Partner of the Year for our ongoing collaboration with UKPN on developing the UK's first MV 12kV SF6-free Ring Main Unit. Nuventura will extend our expertise into primary switchgear, further paving the way for grid operators to reduce their infrastructure emissions as part of delivering net zero ambitions.”
Manjunath Ramesh, Joint Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer of Nuventura, said:“The switchgear market is undergoing the most fundamental technology shift for decades. Becoming part of Lucy Electric marks the next chapter in our growth and will enable us to scale up and offer a broader range of high-quality, environmentally friendly solutions to suit a host of industry applications across the globe.”
Ends
About Lucy Group
Lucy Group Ltd is an international group that makes infrastructure for a sustainable future. The Group's electric business units - Lucy Electric and Lucy Controls – deliver switchgear, EV charging equipment, street lighting, smart city infrastructure, and electrical safety solutions to support resilient and sustainable networks. The real estate business unit supports sustainable living through responsible property development and investment. Over 2,000 people are employed across Lucy Group's business units, on six continents. With manufacturing operations in the UK, Middle East, India, Asia-Pacific and South America, the Group's businesses offer customers a range of standard and bespoke products, backed by installation and maintenance services.
More information:
About Nuventura
Nuventura GmbH is an innovator in SF6-free Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) for 24 kV and 36 kV medium-voltage applications. Founded with the mission to eliminate SF6 from electrical power distribution, Nuventura combines switchgear expertise with breakthrough sustainable technologies. Their pioneering approach as SF6-free switchgear manufacturers delivers environmental responsibility without compromising on operational performance, facilitating the global transformation towards climate-friendly power infrastructure. By choosing environmentally friendly gas-insulated switchgear, utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial operators contribute to global climate goals while ensuring reliable, maintenance-free power distribution for decades to come.
More information:
Contact
Ruth Jones | Becca Ross
LucyElectric@3thinkrs
t. + 44 208 087 2843
Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2017, Nuventura brought to market the world's first 36kV dry air GIS and has since developed a 24kV version for medium voltage applications. The company uses a multi-channel approach to serve the global market, with a partnership model providing flexible levels of access to product, technology and customisation.
SF6 has long been the industry standard for Gas insulated Switchgear, but with new regulations coming into force across Europe from 2026, the shift to SF6-free alternatives is accelerating quickly.
At the same time, three major forces are reshaping the electric energy sector: decentralisation, decarbonisation and digitalisation. Together, these are creating a huge opportunity - and a responsibility - to modernise how electricity networks are built and operated.
Nuventura's unique, patented SF6-free technology includes circuit breaker and three position disconnector design, which is optimised for SF6-free applications up to 36 kV. While being compact, it maintains connectivity even under zero overpressure conditions.
Nuventura will become part of Lucy Electric, Lucy Group's low- and medium-voltage power distribution business unit. John Griffiths, CEO of Lucy Electric, said:“In 2024, Lucy Electric was crowned Utility Partner of the Year for our ongoing collaboration with UKPN on developing the UK's first MV 12kV SF6-free Ring Main Unit. Nuventura will extend our expertise into primary switchgear, further paving the way for grid operators to reduce their infrastructure emissions as part of delivering net zero ambitions.”
Manjunath Ramesh, Joint Managing Director & Chief Technology Officer of Nuventura, said:“The switchgear market is undergoing the most fundamental technology shift for decades. Becoming part of Lucy Electric marks the next chapter in our growth and will enable us to scale up and offer a broader range of high-quality, environmentally friendly solutions to suit a host of industry applications across the globe.”
Ends
About Lucy Group
Lucy Group Ltd is an international group that makes infrastructure for a sustainable future. The Group's electric business units - Lucy Electric and Lucy Controls – deliver switchgear, EV charging equipment, street lighting, smart city infrastructure, and electrical safety solutions to support resilient and sustainable networks. The real estate business unit supports sustainable living through responsible property development and investment. Over 2,000 people are employed across Lucy Group's business units, on six continents. With manufacturing operations in the UK, Middle East, India, Asia-Pacific and South America, the Group's businesses offer customers a range of standard and bespoke products, backed by installation and maintenance services.
More information:
About Nuventura
Nuventura GmbH is an innovator in SF6-free Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) for 24 kV and 36 kV medium-voltage applications. Founded with the mission to eliminate SF6 from electrical power distribution, Nuventura combines switchgear expertise with breakthrough sustainable technologies. Their pioneering approach as SF6-free switchgear manufacturers delivers environmental responsibility without compromising on operational performance, facilitating the global transformation towards climate-friendly power infrastructure. By choosing environmentally friendly gas-insulated switchgear, utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial operators contribute to global climate goals while ensuring reliable, maintenance-free power distribution for decades to come.
More information:
Contact
Ruth Jones | Becca Ross
LucyElectric@3thinkrs
t. + 44 208 087 2843
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