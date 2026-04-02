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Kenya Airways Sees Record Demand Amid War on Iran

Kenya Airways Sees Record Demand Amid War on Iran


2026-04-02 09:45:52
(MENAFN) Kenya Airways is experiencing unprecedented demand, with seat occupancy reaching up to 99% on some routes, prompting plans to add more flights, acting CEO George Kamal said. Passenger numbers surged sharply since February as travelers sought alternatives amid Middle East airspace disruptions caused by US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Kamal noted that the strongest growth comes from long-haul markets, including Europe, the US, and Asia, which are boosting the airline’s network performance. Air travel across the Middle East has been heavily affected, with multiple countries, including Iran, Israel, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Syria, and the UAE, imposing full or partial airspace restrictions, forcing airlines to reroute or cancel flights.

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