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Floods in Kenya Claim Eighty-One Lives as Heavy Rains Continue
(MENAFN) At least 81 people have died in floods across Kenya this month, with emergency teams deployed nationwide as torrential rains persist, the Kenyan National Police Service reported on Sunday. The ongoing heavy rains have triggered flash floods, displaced roughly 2,690 families, and caused widespread damage to infrastructure, affecting regions including eastern Kenya, the coast, Nyanza, Rift Valley, and central areas.
Nairobi has been the hardest-hit area, accounting for 37 deaths. Authorities there have intensified efforts to clear drainage systems, desilt rivers, remove debris, and demolish illegal structures along riverbanks to restore water flow. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also ordered an urgent overhaul of the Nairobi Dam to mitigate further flood risks.
Officials warned that rains are expected to continue and urged residents to remain cautious. Emergency units remain on high alert.
Kenya typically experiences two rainy seasons each year due to its equatorial climate. The principal “long rains” season runs from March to May, bringing the heaviest precipitation. The Kenya Meteorological Department had announced the start of this season on February 24, ahead of the March–April–May period.
Nairobi has been the hardest-hit area, accounting for 37 deaths. Authorities there have intensified efforts to clear drainage systems, desilt rivers, remove debris, and demolish illegal structures along riverbanks to restore water flow. Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja also ordered an urgent overhaul of the Nairobi Dam to mitigate further flood risks.
Officials warned that rains are expected to continue and urged residents to remain cautious. Emergency units remain on high alert.
Kenya typically experiences two rainy seasons each year due to its equatorial climate. The principal “long rains” season runs from March to May, bringing the heaviest precipitation. The Kenya Meteorological Department had announced the start of this season on February 24, ahead of the March–April–May period.
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