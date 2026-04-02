Emerson Launches New, Easily Configurable Welding Platform, Fully Adaptable To Evolving Manufacturing Needs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform delivers a flexible, scalable and future-proof approach to joining a variety of materials in product packaging and other uses

Emerson has launched the new BransonPolaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform, a highly configurable multi-use welding platform enabling advanced manufacturing engineers to design efficient joining solutions with software and hardware. The new Polaris platform is designed to push the limits of process efficiency while ensuring the highest production quality and reliability, using Emerson's industry‐defining capabilities in future‐proof ultrasonic welding systems engineered for evolving global manufacturing demands.

The Polaris platform offers an adaptable, smart solution with secure connectivity across the factory floor and real-time control capability able to join a wide range of materials and components, including automotive parts, medical devices, consumer electronics, food packaging, appliances, bioplastics and textiles.

Manufacturers across most industries are currently faced with competing challenges, from changing customer preferences and regulatory legislation to heightened industry competition. These market forces demand highly efficient production lines that simultaneously meet throughput goals and sustainability targets.

“Today's manufacturers need ultrasonic welding systems that are as adaptable and advanced as they are. They need an automated platform that seamlessly integrates into manufacturing environments and can be updated over time to align with changing requirements,” said Kerryn Harrington, global product manager for Branson Ultrasonics at Emerson.

“In response, Emerson engineers designed the Branson Polaris Ultrasonic Welding Platform as a configurable scalable solution,” said Harrington,“that meets exacting needs across a wide range of applications – from simple components to FDA-approved products – now and in the future, anchored in Emerson's standing as the foremost authority in essential ultrasonic welding methods used by major manufacturers worldwide.”

The Polaris platform consists of power supplies and controllers with varying degrees of functionality and software capabilities, as well as a line of actuators that can be selected to meet the needs of any application, regardless of size and complexity.

These technologies can be combined to build a benchtop machine for development, laboratory trials and proof of concept, then scaled up for use in a fully automated production line. Optional features can decrease the system footprint, increase data storage and enhance secure connectivity across enterprise networks.

Allowing for greater visibility and control of machine performance, the Polaris platform can connect to higher level systems such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) for improved efficiency, reliability and precision.

By accessing real-time information, operators can adjust control parameters and recipes in the moment, continuously improving processes and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). For facilities operating in a regulated environment, the performance data also enables easier validation.

Manufacturing engineers can also select individual components or work with Emerson specialists to create a custom welding system that best suits their needs. Specialists from Emerson can also provide expert technical support throughout the full lifecycle of the welding system by leveraging its long-established position as the central hub of knowledge in ultrasonic welding technologies adopted across global production environments.