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Impact Workforce Solutions Launches Impact Robotics To Address Labor Shortages With Workforce Automation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Impact Workforce Solutions today announced the official launch of Impact Robotics, a new division created to help organizations address persistent labor shortages by integrating automation directly into workforce operations - without replacing the people who power them.
The announcement, made on the birthday of founder Don G. King (as his“birthday gift to the world”), marks a strategic expansion of the company's mission to improve performance, reduce operational strain, and elevate quality of life through workforce innovation.
“Let me be clear about one thing. Automation isn't about replacing people - it's about augmenting them,” King said.
Across industries, organizations continue to face increasing pressure from labor shortages, particularly in repetitive, high-turnover, and hard-to-fill roles. Impact Robotics was designed to relieve that pressure by introducing workforce automation that supports operations while allowing human talent to move into higher-value work.
Impact Robotics delivers labor shortage solutions through workforce automation, combining robotics deployment with human workforce strategy to improve efficiency, productivity, and long-term operational stability.
A New Approach to Workforce Automation
With nearly four decades of experience in staffing and workforce management, King developed Impact Robotics to address a critical gap in the market: the disconnect between automation and the workforce.
Rather than treating automation and labor as separate strategies, Impact Robotics integrates both - helping organizations:
- Automate repetitive, manual, and difficult-to-staff tasks
- Reduce operational friction and inefficiencies
- Improve workforce retention and engagement
- Reallocate people into higher-skill, higher-impact roles
Why Most Automation Fails and How Impact Robotics Solves It
While interest in automation continues to grow, adoption remains a challenge across industries. Many organizations invest in robotics without a clear strategy for how it fits into real workflows.
Impact Robotics addresses this by delivering a structured, solution-first approach:
- Pilot - Test automation in real environments
- Validate - Ensure adoption and measurable results
- Scale - Expand where performance is proven
This model is designed to solve one of the most common barriers to success: automation failure due to poor adoption...not poor technology.
Improving Quality of Life Through Automation
At its core, Impact Robotics aligns with the company's long-standing belief that improving operations should also improve the lives of the people within them.
By automating the most repetitive, physically demanding, and hard-to-fill roles, organizations can:
- Reduce workplace injuries and risk exposure
- Increase operational efficiency and cost savings
- Reinvest in wages, benefits, and workforce development
- Create new opportunities in robotics management and technical roles
“If we can automate the work no one wants to do, we can elevate people into better roles, better pay, and better futures,” King said.
Built on an Integrated Workforce Model
Impact Robotics is supported by the broader Impact ecosystem, including iBoost Talent, combining workforce management, talent acquisition, and automation into a unified operating model.
This integrated approach allows organizations to align people, process, and innovation - resulting in stronger retention, improved productivity, and measurable ROI.
“Most companies treat labor and automation separately. We bring them together - because that's how work actually happens,” King said.
Positioned for the Automation Economy
As automation adoption accelerates, many organizations know they need to act - but lack clarity on where to begin.
Impact Robotics helps companies navigate that transition by providing a clear starting point, a structured implementation model, and ongoing operational support.
“The automation economy isn't coming. It's already here,” King said.“Companies don't need more technology. They need a strategy that makes it work.”
About Impact Robotics
Impact Robotics is a division of Impact Workforce Solutions focused on delivering managed automation solutions that integrate robotics into real-world workflows. By combining workforce expertise with automation strategy, Impact Robotics helps organizations improve efficiency, productivity, and workforce outcomes.
About Impact Workforce Solutions
Impact Workforce Solutions is a workforce architecture company specializing in workforce management, retention, and operational performance across high-demand industries. The company is committed to improving quality of life by aligning people, process, and innovation to drive better business outcomes.
The announcement, made on the birthday of founder Don G. King (as his“birthday gift to the world”), marks a strategic expansion of the company's mission to improve performance, reduce operational strain, and elevate quality of life through workforce innovation.
“Let me be clear about one thing. Automation isn't about replacing people - it's about augmenting them,” King said.
Across industries, organizations continue to face increasing pressure from labor shortages, particularly in repetitive, high-turnover, and hard-to-fill roles. Impact Robotics was designed to relieve that pressure by introducing workforce automation that supports operations while allowing human talent to move into higher-value work.
Impact Robotics delivers labor shortage solutions through workforce automation, combining robotics deployment with human workforce strategy to improve efficiency, productivity, and long-term operational stability.
A New Approach to Workforce Automation
With nearly four decades of experience in staffing and workforce management, King developed Impact Robotics to address a critical gap in the market: the disconnect between automation and the workforce.
Rather than treating automation and labor as separate strategies, Impact Robotics integrates both - helping organizations:
- Automate repetitive, manual, and difficult-to-staff tasks
- Reduce operational friction and inefficiencies
- Improve workforce retention and engagement
- Reallocate people into higher-skill, higher-impact roles
Why Most Automation Fails and How Impact Robotics Solves It
While interest in automation continues to grow, adoption remains a challenge across industries. Many organizations invest in robotics without a clear strategy for how it fits into real workflows.
Impact Robotics addresses this by delivering a structured, solution-first approach:
- Pilot - Test automation in real environments
- Validate - Ensure adoption and measurable results
- Scale - Expand where performance is proven
This model is designed to solve one of the most common barriers to success: automation failure due to poor adoption...not poor technology.
Improving Quality of Life Through Automation
At its core, Impact Robotics aligns with the company's long-standing belief that improving operations should also improve the lives of the people within them.
By automating the most repetitive, physically demanding, and hard-to-fill roles, organizations can:
- Reduce workplace injuries and risk exposure
- Increase operational efficiency and cost savings
- Reinvest in wages, benefits, and workforce development
- Create new opportunities in robotics management and technical roles
“If we can automate the work no one wants to do, we can elevate people into better roles, better pay, and better futures,” King said.
Built on an Integrated Workforce Model
Impact Robotics is supported by the broader Impact ecosystem, including iBoost Talent, combining workforce management, talent acquisition, and automation into a unified operating model.
This integrated approach allows organizations to align people, process, and innovation - resulting in stronger retention, improved productivity, and measurable ROI.
“Most companies treat labor and automation separately. We bring them together - because that's how work actually happens,” King said.
Positioned for the Automation Economy
As automation adoption accelerates, many organizations know they need to act - but lack clarity on where to begin.
Impact Robotics helps companies navigate that transition by providing a clear starting point, a structured implementation model, and ongoing operational support.
“The automation economy isn't coming. It's already here,” King said.“Companies don't need more technology. They need a strategy that makes it work.”
About Impact Robotics
Impact Robotics is a division of Impact Workforce Solutions focused on delivering managed automation solutions that integrate robotics into real-world workflows. By combining workforce expertise with automation strategy, Impact Robotics helps organizations improve efficiency, productivity, and workforce outcomes.
About Impact Workforce Solutions
Impact Workforce Solutions is a workforce architecture company specializing in workforce management, retention, and operational performance across high-demand industries. The company is committed to improving quality of life by aligning people, process, and innovation to drive better business outcomes.
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