Projecting The Global Smart Medical Devices Market Size To Expand At A 12.20% CAGR Through 2032, Delveinsight Analysis

As per DelveInsight's assessment, The global smart medical devices market is expanding, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing aging population, which is boosting the demand for continuous health monitoring. Rapid advancements in technologies such as AI and IoT are further supporting this growth by enabling more accessible and cost-effective remote patient care. These developments are shifting healthcare from traditional settings toward a more proactive, home-based approach, providing greater convenience and personalized treatment solutions.

DelveInsight's “Smart Medical Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032” report provides the current and forecast market outlook, forthcoming device innovation, challenges, market drivers and barriers. The report also covers the major emerging products and key Smart Medical Devices companies actively working in the market.

Explore the future of healthcare innovation with our comprehensive Smart Medical Devices Market Forecast. Stay ahead in the industry!

Smart Medical Devices Overview

Smart Medical Devices are advanced healthcare technologies integrated with sensors, connectivity, and data analytics to monitor, diagnose, and manage patient health in real time. These devices often connect via the Internet of Things (IoT), enabling seamless data sharing between patients and healthcare providers.

They are widely used in managing conditions such as Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Hypertension. Common examples include smartwatches with health tracking, continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), smart inhalers, and remote patient monitoring systems.

Smart Medical Devices Market Insights

The global smart medical devices market is witnessing strong growth, fueled by several key factors. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, along with a rapidly aging population, is driving the need for continuous monitoring and personalized healthcare solutions. At the same time, advancements in digital health technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and enhanced wireless connectivity are improving the efficiency and accessibility of these devices.

This convergence of technologies is enabling a shift toward remote patient monitoring and telemedicine, offering greater convenience, reducing healthcare costs, and allowing patients to take a more proactive role in managing their health from home.

DelveInsight Analysis: The global smart medical devices market size is projected to grow significantly, rising from USD 52,736.23 million in 2024 to USD 131,331.58 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Smart Medical Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Smart Medical Devices Market Trends

Recent Developments in the Smart Medical Devices Market Report



In September 2025, B. Braun acquired True Digital Surgery, a company specializing in digital robotic-assisted 3D surgical microscopy. This move reinforces B. Braun's commitment to digital microsurgery.

In May 2025, Medicalgorithmics S.A. received FDA clearance for DeepRhythmAI, a cardiovascular device, further highlighting the growing use of AI in cardiac monitoring and diagnostics.

In May 2025, Masimo Corporation received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Masimo W1 watch. This approval expanded the watch's indications to include continuous and spot-check measurements of heart rate and oxygen saturation (SpO2), making it a viable option for a range of clinical settings.

In April 2025, WHOOP, Inc. obtained FDA clearance for its WHOOP ECG feature. This clearance validates the feature's ability to provide a single-lead electrocardiogram, enabling it to detect and provide notifications for certain heart rhythm irregularities. This approval represents a significant step for a consumer-grade device moving into a more medical-focused space.

In April 2025, VitalConnect, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its VitalRhythm biosensor. The approval validates the device's ability to continuously monitor and record an ECG, heart rate, and respiratory rate, enhancing its utility for remote patient monitoring.

In September 2024, Siemens Healthineers received FDA clearance for its Sleep Apnea Notification Feature (SANF) on the Apple Watch. This feature analyzes sleep data to provide a notification if a user's sleep patterns suggest a potential for sleep apnea, encouraging them to seek a professional diagnosis.

In June 2024, Abbott received FDA clearance for its Libre Rio CGM System. This over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor is the first of its kind, specifically cleared for adults with Type 2 diabetes who do not use insulin. This marks a major shift in making medical-grade glucose monitoring accessible without a prescription.

In May 2024, Dexcom received FDA clearance for its Stelo CGM System. Similar to Abbott's product, the Stelo is a prescription-free CGM aimed at non-insulin-dependent adults with diabetes, broadening the market for continuous glucose monitoring. In May 2024, Huawei received CE Mark certification in the European Union for its Huawei Watch D. The device is cleared as a medical device for blood pressure monitoring and ECG analysis, marking a significant step for the Chinese tech giant in expanding its health-focused smart products in the European market.

Key Players in the Smart Medical Devices Market

Some of the key market players operating in the Smart Medical Devices market include- Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Advin Health Care, LUCID Implants, Auxein Medical, KLS Martin Group, Medartis AG, Integra LifeSciences, Aesculap, Inc., OsteoMed, Inion, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, and others.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Smart Medical Devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Smart Medical Devices Market Forecast Report

Market Analysis on the Smart Medical Devices Market

According to estimates, North America, led by the U.S., held a leading share of approximately 43% of the global smart medical devices market in 2024. This strong position is supported by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and the significant presence of major industry players. The market is not only expanding in size but is also advancing in terms of its applications and underlying technologies.

The smart medical devices market features a moderately concentrated oligopolistic structure, alongside a growing influx of new entrants. Established medical technology leaders such as Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, and Johnson & Johnson command a significant share, particularly in high-value and complex segments like implantable devices and advanced surgical systems. Their competitive edge stems from extensive installed bases, substantial R&D investments, and well-established regulatory expertise.

However, the market is becoming increasingly dynamic with the entry of technology-driven companies like Apple and Samsung. These firms are leveraging their consumer electronics capabilities to tap into the rapidly expanding segment of wearable diagnostic and monitoring devices, intensifying overall competition.

Scope of the Smart Medical Devices Market Report



Coverage: Global

Study Period: 2022–2032

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Device Type: Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices (Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Monitors, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, and others

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Devices: Drug Delivery Devices, Implantable Therapeutic Devices, Connected Therapy Devices, Neuromodulation & Pain Management Devices, Rehabilitation & Assistive Devices, and others

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Wearables, Implantables, Portable/point-of-care devices, Stationary/bedside devices, and others

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Application: General Health and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Home Healthcare

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthognathic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and others

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Healthcare, and others

Smart Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Key Smart Medical Devices Companies: Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Advin Health Care, LUCID Implants, Auxein Medical, KLS Martin Group, Medartis AG, Integra LifeSciences, Aesculap, Inc., OsteoMed, Inion, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, and others Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the Smart Medical Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Smart Medical Devices Manufacturer

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