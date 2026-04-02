Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: VITL) Investors After Class Action Filing

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms produces and distributes ethically sourced food products, including pasture-raised eggs and butter, through a network of family farms.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Vital Farms downplayed the risks associated with the rollout of its new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system as merely hypothetical.

According to the complaint, when the ERP rollout caused operational delays, the Company continued to downplay the impact of those issues. In reality, these delays caused Vital Farms to miss its full-year 2025 earnings guidance and earnings per share targets.

As a result, defendants' statements about Vital Farms' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, investors allegedly suffered significant losses.

If you are a Vital Farms investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation's preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

...

Caitlin Adorni

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

...