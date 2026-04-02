One-Third of SMBs Are Already Seeing Returns from AI, ASUS Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASUS Future of SMB Report reveals that while AI adoption is growing, smarter IT management is essential to unlocking its full potential

Fremont, CA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) operate, and the results are already visible. According to the ASUS 2026 Future of SMB Report, to be released later in May, over 33% of SMBs are seeing tangible benefits from using AI tools, while another 47% expect positive outcomes in the next one to two years.







33% of Small Businesses see tangible benefits from using AI tools

But these gains don't happen in isolation. The report, drawn from an independent survey of more than 100 U.S. SMBs, also shows that nearly 86% of SMB leaders say IT resources are more essential now than they were a decade ago. This is especially important as AI becomes more embedded in daily work, and high-quality IT infrastructure is essential to maintaining higher and more intense AI workflows.

That's why half of SMBs are prioritizing IT investment, not just in hardware, but in systems that enhance security, reduce downtime, and scale with growth. However, SMBs report that they are facing increased complexity when managing IT systems and resources; 52% report issues with data security and compliance, 58% report troubles integrating new technologies, and 38% find it difficult keeping systems up to date.

“SMBs are getting real, measurable returns from AI investment right now, not in theory, not in the future. This is happening today,” said Keith Lowe, Director of Product Management at ASUS.“The businesses that build the right technology foundation beneath these tools are the ones converting innovation into real business impact.

That foundation starts with the right hardware. ASUS supports this evolution with local AI capable devices like the ASUS ExpertBook Series, including the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra – built to MIL-STD-810H durability standards, backed by a 3 year warranty, and secured with NIST-compliant BIOS protection. These devices, alongside ASUS's customized IT management tools, help SMBs modernize with confidence and agility.

As AI redefines productivity, it's clear that smarter IT isn't just helpful; it's foundational. With the right strategy and tools, SMBs can turn innovation into impact and stay ahead in a fast-changing business environment.

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ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

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