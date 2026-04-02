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Tutorflow Launches Agent Platform With API And MCP Integration For AI-Powered Education
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TutorFlow, an AI-native education infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of the TutorFlow Agent Platform, a developer-facing API and MCP server for building learning applications. The platform lets developers, EdTech companies, and AI agents generate courses, create assessments, and evaluate learner responses without managing the underlying AI infrastructure.
The platform covers two main capabilities: course generation and answer evaluation. Developers can request structured courses with chapters, lessons, quizzes, and coding exercises, or submit learner answers for AI-graded evaluation with scoring and feedback. Both are available via REST API or through a hosted MCP server at tutorflow, which allows MCP-compatible agents to access TutorFlow tools without writing HTTP calls directly.
"We built the Agent Platform for teams that want to embed education capabilities directly into their products without managing the underlying AI complexity," said Jay Jang, CEO of TutorFlow. "Whether you're an EdTech startup building a tutoring agent or an enterprise training platform, you can integrate course generation and answer evaluation in under five minutes."
On the infrastructure side, the platform includes scoped API keys, per-organization usage controls, webhooks with retry and signature verification, and environment separation between live and test modes. Agents can also self-register and manage usage autonomously without human setup.
The TutorFlow Agent Platform is priced on a pay-per-request basis. Documentation and a quickstart guide are available at .
About TutorFlow
TutorFlow is a teaching assistant and course builder for teachers, schools, and L&D teams. It lets educators create interactive courses, slides, assessments, and coding labs, and includes tools for automated feedback, classroom management, and agent-ready APIs for developers building on top of its engine. More information is available at .
The platform covers two main capabilities: course generation and answer evaluation. Developers can request structured courses with chapters, lessons, quizzes, and coding exercises, or submit learner answers for AI-graded evaluation with scoring and feedback. Both are available via REST API or through a hosted MCP server at tutorflow, which allows MCP-compatible agents to access TutorFlow tools without writing HTTP calls directly.
"We built the Agent Platform for teams that want to embed education capabilities directly into their products without managing the underlying AI complexity," said Jay Jang, CEO of TutorFlow. "Whether you're an EdTech startup building a tutoring agent or an enterprise training platform, you can integrate course generation and answer evaluation in under five minutes."
On the infrastructure side, the platform includes scoped API keys, per-organization usage controls, webhooks with retry and signature verification, and environment separation between live and test modes. Agents can also self-register and manage usage autonomously without human setup.
The TutorFlow Agent Platform is priced on a pay-per-request basis. Documentation and a quickstart guide are available at .
About TutorFlow
TutorFlow is a teaching assistant and course builder for teachers, schools, and L&D teams. It lets educators create interactive courses, slides, assessments, and coding labs, and includes tools for automated feedback, classroom management, and agent-ready APIs for developers building on top of its engine. More information is available at .
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