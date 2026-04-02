Fine Hygienic Holding Launches“Fine Baby® Total7 Protection & Comfort”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A new baby diaper delivering superior benefits for babies and complete peace of mind for parents

Dubai, UAE – April 2026 – Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), the leading hygiene company in the MENA region, has unveiled its latest innovation: Fine Baby® Total7 Protection & Comfort, representing a significant step forward in baby diaper technology.

Fine Baby® Total7 Protection & Comfort was developed through extensive regional consumer research, combined with advanced technical expertise, and is designed to meet the evolving needs of both babies and parents.

Building on the strong foundation of Fine Baby's existing diaper, this new launch represents a clear uplift in performance, delivering total protection and comfort for babies. These include up to 12 hours of dryness, double protection against side leaks, breathable ultra-soft materials for a gentle skin feel, and a secure, flexible fit with elastic waist band. This helps babies remain dry while being able to move freely.

The high-quality product is supported by a strategic investment in one of the world's most sophisticated diaper manufacturing technology, developed in partnership with Fameccanica from Italy. This reflects Fine Hygienic Holding's commitment to bringing world-class innovation to the Middle East.

During the launch event to UAE's customers, Maurizio Patarnello, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, said:

“We are proud to introduce Fine Baby® Total7 Protection & Comfort to the region as part of our continued commitment to delivering best-in-class innovation and top quality.”

He added,“With Fine Baby® Total7 Protection & Comfort, we aim to drive value in the baby diaper category in partnership with our customers and bring meaningful benefits to families.”

This launch marks another milestone in Fine Hygienic Holding's journey since 1958, reinforcing its long-standing leadership in the region. The launch of Fine Baby® Total7 Protection & Comfort reflects the company's continued investment in innovation, while staying true to its commitment to quality and care.