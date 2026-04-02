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Air Cargo Plane Crash in Palawan Claims Lives of Two Pilots

Air Cargo Plane Crash in Palawan Claims Lives of Two Pilots


2026-04-02 08:55:05
(MENAFN) Two pilots were killed Thursday when their cargo aircraft crashed near an airport in Barangay Decalacho, Coron, Palawan, the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group reported.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 11 a.m. local time just outside the Busuanga Airport perimeter. Preliminary investigations indicate that the plane abruptly crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff, following the loading of live fish products.

The bodies of both the pilot and co-pilot were recovered around 3 p.m. during search and retrieval efforts. Runway operations at the airport were temporarily suspended due to the crash but later resumed.

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