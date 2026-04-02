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Censinet Launches AI GRC Webinar Series Featuring Leading Healthcare Cybersecurity And AI Governance Experts
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Governance, Risk & Compliance Webinar Series, a seven-session program running April 21 through May 12, 2026. The series convenes leading healthcare cybersecurity, AI governance, and clinical technology experts to deliver practical frameworks, threat intelligence, and operational guidance as AI becomes embedded across clinical, operational, and executive functions. All sessions are hosted by Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet, and are available for CPE credit.
The series comes at a critical moment for healthcare. The March 2026 cyberattack on medical technology provider Stryker Corporation-in which a nation-state actor weaponized a legitimate cloud management platform to wipe tens of thousands of devices across 79 countries - underscored the operational fragility of healthcare's technology ecosystem, disrupting surgical supply chains and delaying patient procedures.
At the same time, findings from the Censinet 2026 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study show a growing disconnect between AI adoption and governance: while 70% of healthcare organizations report having established AI governance committees, only 30% maintain an enterprise-wide AI inventory, and 64% are already experimenting with or deploying agentic AI.
"Healthcare is navigating one of the most consequential technology transitions in its history,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet.“Recent events have shown how a single point of failure can cascade into surgical delays and patient care disruptions across the globe. This series brings together the people defining standards, building frameworks, and defending healthcare organizations, to help close the gap between AI adoption and AI risk management."
Building on the success of its initial AI webinar series, this expanded program addresses the first American national standard for AI governance: the Health Sector Coordinating Council's (HSCC's) new third-party AI risk framework, agentic AI security, board-level oversight, the AI kill chain, and unique challenges facing rural and community healthcare.
Session 1: Building the AI Governance Standard for Healthcare: Inside ANSI/HSI 2800:2025 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Hamed Abbaszadegan, MD, MBA, FACP, FAMIA, Physician Executive, Stanson Health (Premier, Inc.) and Chair, HSI National AI Standards Committee
Dr. Abbaszadegan, who chaired the national committee behind the first American National Standard for AI Governance in Healthcare Operations, joins for a deep conversation on what ANSI/HSI 2800:2025 requires-including its explicit call for board-level oversight and executive accountability across the full AI lifecycle, from procurement through deployment, monitoring, and decommissioning.
"Most governance frameworks address principles; ANSI/HSI 2800:2025 defines accountability and closes the gap between governance intent and governance execution," said Hamed Abbaszadegan, MD, MBA, FACP, FAMIA, Physician Executive at Stanson Health (Premier, Inc.) and Chair of the HSI National AI Standards Committee.
Session 2: The Health Industry Playbook for Securing AI Third Parties Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Samantha Jacques, PhD, FACHE, Vice President of Clinical Engineering, McLaren Health Care and HSCC AI Task Group Co-Lead
Session 2 provides an inside look at the HSCC's Third-Party AI Risk and Supply Chain Transparency Guide: the framework that is rapidly becoming the standard health systems use to evaluate AI vendors. HSCC AI Task Group Co-Leads Jacques and Gaudet walk through what the framework requires, where most vendors are falling short, and how procurement and risk teams are operationalizing it in active assessments.
"Traditional third-party risk management was never designed for AI supply chains, including the subcontractors, open-source dependencies, and models being retrained without notification. The Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) framework is the new baseline," said Samantha Jacques, PhD, FACHE, Vice President of Clinical Engineering at McLaren Health Care and HSCC AI Task Group Co-Lead.
Session 3: Defending Patient Safety in the Age of AI: Resilience in a Complex, Multilayered Health Ecosystem Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Erik Decker, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Intermountain Health and former Chairman, HSCC Joint Cybersecurity Working Group
Erik Decker examines what it takes to defend patient safety in an AI-driven threat environment, from systemic risk mapping with the HSCC SMART framework to unified business and clinical continuity planning that accounts for AI system failure modes most health systems have not planned for.
"Nation-state actors are targeting healthcare supply chains, ransomware is linked to patient harm, and the pace and value of AI is accelerating both the risk and the complexity. Healthcare systems that practice resiliency will be able to keep pace with these changes," said Erik Decker, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Intermountain Health and former Chairman of the HSCC Joint Cybersecurity Working Group.
Session 4: What a Healthcare Board Needs to Know About AI Risk Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Will Conaway, Healthcare Technology Executive; Board of Governors, Security Committee and Technology Committee, Federation of American Hospitals
Healthcare boards are increasingly responsible for approving AI strategies, governing AI programs, and will soon be expected to attest to AI-related disclosures-but quarterly board cycles do not match the pace of AI adoption.
Session 5: Do More With Less: AI, Risk, and Resilience for Rural and Community Healthcare Leaders Tuesday, May 5, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Michael Archuleta, Chief Information Officer and HIPAA/Information Security Officer, Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics; Linda Stevenson, CHCIO, CDH-E, PMP, MBA, Chief Digital Information Officer, Fisher-Titus Medical Center; and Steven Ramirez, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Renown Health
AI adoption in healthcare often overlooks a critical reality: the majority of care is delivered in rural and community settings, where organizations face the same cyber and AI risks with far fewer resources. Rural and community health technology leaders share the operational reality of AI adoption and risk management under constraint.
Session 6: The AI Kill Chain: How Attacks on Healthcare AI Systems Unfold Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Joshua Corman, Executive in Residence for Public Safety and Resilience, Institute for Security and Technology; Founder, I Am The Cavalry; Former Chief Strategist, CISA COVID Task Force
Traditional cybersecurity models like the Cyber Kill Chain were designed for conventional infrastructure. In AI-driven environments, both the attack surface and the kill chain are fundamentally different. Corman, who produced some of the first empirical evidence directly linking cyberattacks on hospitals to patient mortality, constructs the AI Kill Chain stage by stage, from model reconnaissance through clinical exploitation, and identifies where organizations can detect and disrupt attacks.
Session 7: AI Agent Security: New Threats and the Future Attack Surface Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer, Exabeam; Founder and Co-Chair, OWASP GenAI Security Project
The series closes with the founder of the OWASP GenAI Security Project mapping the agentic AI threat landscape for healthcare. AI agents are moving from proof-of-concept to production-managing scheduling, clinical documentation, revenue cycle workflows, and prior authorizations-and they are bringing an attack surface that most security teams are not prepared for.
"Recent attacks show what happens when a legitimate platform is turned into a weapon. Now imagine that dynamic with AI agents, autonomous systems with elevated permissions across clinical systems,” said Wilson.“Prompt injection, agent hijacking, and cascading failures are documented vulnerabilities today, not theory."
Series Registration and Access
All sessions in the Censinet AI Governance, Risk & Compliance Webinar Series are free and open to healthcare professionals. Each live session qualifies for 1.0 CPE credit toward maintenance of ISC2 (CISSP, CCSP, SSCP), ISACA (CISM, CISA, CRISC), and CompTIA certifications. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for self-reporting to their certifying body. A single registration provides access to all seven live sessions and on-demand recordings.
To register, visit or contact....
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOpsTM, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with a network of over 50,000 vendors, delivering automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet GRCTM delivers AI-native governance, compliance, and risk management with continuous monitoring, automated assessments, AI Telemetry, and board-ready reporting. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.
The series comes at a critical moment for healthcare. The March 2026 cyberattack on medical technology provider Stryker Corporation-in which a nation-state actor weaponized a legitimate cloud management platform to wipe tens of thousands of devices across 79 countries - underscored the operational fragility of healthcare's technology ecosystem, disrupting surgical supply chains and delaying patient procedures.
At the same time, findings from the Censinet 2026 Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study show a growing disconnect between AI adoption and governance: while 70% of healthcare organizations report having established AI governance committees, only 30% maintain an enterprise-wide AI inventory, and 64% are already experimenting with or deploying agentic AI.
"Healthcare is navigating one of the most consequential technology transitions in its history,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet.“Recent events have shown how a single point of failure can cascade into surgical delays and patient care disruptions across the globe. This series brings together the people defining standards, building frameworks, and defending healthcare organizations, to help close the gap between AI adoption and AI risk management."
Building on the success of its initial AI webinar series, this expanded program addresses the first American national standard for AI governance: the Health Sector Coordinating Council's (HSCC's) new third-party AI risk framework, agentic AI security, board-level oversight, the AI kill chain, and unique challenges facing rural and community healthcare.
Session 1: Building the AI Governance Standard for Healthcare: Inside ANSI/HSI 2800:2025 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Hamed Abbaszadegan, MD, MBA, FACP, FAMIA, Physician Executive, Stanson Health (Premier, Inc.) and Chair, HSI National AI Standards Committee
Dr. Abbaszadegan, who chaired the national committee behind the first American National Standard for AI Governance in Healthcare Operations, joins for a deep conversation on what ANSI/HSI 2800:2025 requires-including its explicit call for board-level oversight and executive accountability across the full AI lifecycle, from procurement through deployment, monitoring, and decommissioning.
"Most governance frameworks address principles; ANSI/HSI 2800:2025 defines accountability and closes the gap between governance intent and governance execution," said Hamed Abbaszadegan, MD, MBA, FACP, FAMIA, Physician Executive at Stanson Health (Premier, Inc.) and Chair of the HSI National AI Standards Committee.
Session 2: The Health Industry Playbook for Securing AI Third Parties Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Samantha Jacques, PhD, FACHE, Vice President of Clinical Engineering, McLaren Health Care and HSCC AI Task Group Co-Lead
Session 2 provides an inside look at the HSCC's Third-Party AI Risk and Supply Chain Transparency Guide: the framework that is rapidly becoming the standard health systems use to evaluate AI vendors. HSCC AI Task Group Co-Leads Jacques and Gaudet walk through what the framework requires, where most vendors are falling short, and how procurement and risk teams are operationalizing it in active assessments.
"Traditional third-party risk management was never designed for AI supply chains, including the subcontractors, open-source dependencies, and models being retrained without notification. The Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC) framework is the new baseline," said Samantha Jacques, PhD, FACHE, Vice President of Clinical Engineering at McLaren Health Care and HSCC AI Task Group Co-Lead.
Session 3: Defending Patient Safety in the Age of AI: Resilience in a Complex, Multilayered Health Ecosystem Tuesday, April 28, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Erik Decker, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Intermountain Health and former Chairman, HSCC Joint Cybersecurity Working Group
Erik Decker examines what it takes to defend patient safety in an AI-driven threat environment, from systemic risk mapping with the HSCC SMART framework to unified business and clinical continuity planning that accounts for AI system failure modes most health systems have not planned for.
"Nation-state actors are targeting healthcare supply chains, ransomware is linked to patient harm, and the pace and value of AI is accelerating both the risk and the complexity. Healthcare systems that practice resiliency will be able to keep pace with these changes," said Erik Decker, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Intermountain Health and former Chairman of the HSCC Joint Cybersecurity Working Group.
Session 4: What a Healthcare Board Needs to Know About AI Risk Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Will Conaway, Healthcare Technology Executive; Board of Governors, Security Committee and Technology Committee, Federation of American Hospitals
Healthcare boards are increasingly responsible for approving AI strategies, governing AI programs, and will soon be expected to attest to AI-related disclosures-but quarterly board cycles do not match the pace of AI adoption.
Session 5: Do More With Less: AI, Risk, and Resilience for Rural and Community Healthcare Leaders Tuesday, May 5, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Michael Archuleta, Chief Information Officer and HIPAA/Information Security Officer, Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics; Linda Stevenson, CHCIO, CDH-E, PMP, MBA, Chief Digital Information Officer, Fisher-Titus Medical Center; and Steven Ramirez, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer, Renown Health
AI adoption in healthcare often overlooks a critical reality: the majority of care is delivered in rural and community settings, where organizations face the same cyber and AI risks with far fewer resources. Rural and community health technology leaders share the operational reality of AI adoption and risk management under constraint.
Session 6: The AI Kill Chain: How Attacks on Healthcare AI Systems Unfold Wednesday, May 6, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Joshua Corman, Executive in Residence for Public Safety and Resilience, Institute for Security and Technology; Founder, I Am The Cavalry; Former Chief Strategist, CISA COVID Task Force
Traditional cybersecurity models like the Cyber Kill Chain were designed for conventional infrastructure. In AI-driven environments, both the attack surface and the kill chain are fundamentally different. Corman, who produced some of the first empirical evidence directly linking cyberattacks on hospitals to patient mortality, constructs the AI Kill Chain stage by stage, from model reconnaissance through clinical exploitation, and identifies where organizations can detect and disrupt attacks.
Session 7: AI Agent Security: New Threats and the Future Attack Surface Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 12:00–1:00 PM ET Featuring Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer, Exabeam; Founder and Co-Chair, OWASP GenAI Security Project
The series closes with the founder of the OWASP GenAI Security Project mapping the agentic AI threat landscape for healthcare. AI agents are moving from proof-of-concept to production-managing scheduling, clinical documentation, revenue cycle workflows, and prior authorizations-and they are bringing an attack surface that most security teams are not prepared for.
"Recent attacks show what happens when a legitimate platform is turned into a weapon. Now imagine that dynamic with AI agents, autonomous systems with elevated permissions across clinical systems,” said Wilson.“Prompt injection, agent hijacking, and cascading failures are documented vulnerabilities today, not theory."
Series Registration and Access
All sessions in the Censinet AI Governance, Risk & Compliance Webinar Series are free and open to healthcare professionals. Each live session qualifies for 1.0 CPE credit toward maintenance of ISC2 (CISSP, CCSP, SSCP), ISACA (CISM, CISA, CRISC), and CompTIA certifications. Attendees will receive a Certificate of Attendance for self-reporting to their certifying body. A single registration provides access to all seven live sessions and on-demand recordings.
To register, visit or contact....
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOpsTM, the industry's first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps serves more than 1,000 healthcare organizations with a network of over 50,000 vendors, delivering automation across all third-party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet GRCTM delivers AI-native governance, compliance, and risk management with continuous monitoring, automated assessments, AI Telemetry, and board-ready reporting. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Learn more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.
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