403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Begins Human Trial of Personalized Cancer Vaccine
(MENAFN) A patient in Russia has become the first to receive a tailored cancer vaccine designed to treat melanoma, marking a significant step that researchers hope could transform cancer therapy, according to official statements.
The development follows the approval of two domestically produced treatments last year: Neooncovac, an mRNA-based vaccine aimed at advanced melanoma, and Oncopept, a peptide-based therapy intended for aggressive colorectal cancers. Both entered initial human trials in 2025, as stated by reports.
On Tuesday, Neooncovac was administered to its first participant—a 60-year-old man diagnosed with stage three melanoma. The treatment was developed with the involvement of a leading research institute specializing in epidemiology and microbiology.
“So far, he is doing well; there have been no adverse reactions to the drug,” a senior scientist involved in the project said, adding, “He is 60 years old and has stage three melanoma with metastasis. The vaccine specifically helps fight metastases.”
To create the personalized treatment, scientists collected samples from both cancerous and healthy tissue, then analyzed the patient’s genetic profile. This information was used to design a vaccine tailored to stimulate the immune system to identify and attack malignant cells.
According to a senior medical official, the strategy represents a shift in how cancer is addressed. “This is a fundamentally different approach – not simply treating the disease, but ‘training’ the immune system to recognize and destroy precisely those cells that pose a threat,” he said.
The patient is expected to receive between eight and nine doses of the vaccine at intervals of two to three weeks. Researchers will monitor immune responses after each administration, with preliminary results anticipated after approximately three months.
The development follows the approval of two domestically produced treatments last year: Neooncovac, an mRNA-based vaccine aimed at advanced melanoma, and Oncopept, a peptide-based therapy intended for aggressive colorectal cancers. Both entered initial human trials in 2025, as stated by reports.
On Tuesday, Neooncovac was administered to its first participant—a 60-year-old man diagnosed with stage three melanoma. The treatment was developed with the involvement of a leading research institute specializing in epidemiology and microbiology.
“So far, he is doing well; there have been no adverse reactions to the drug,” a senior scientist involved in the project said, adding, “He is 60 years old and has stage three melanoma with metastasis. The vaccine specifically helps fight metastases.”
To create the personalized treatment, scientists collected samples from both cancerous and healthy tissue, then analyzed the patient’s genetic profile. This information was used to design a vaccine tailored to stimulate the immune system to identify and attack malignant cells.
According to a senior medical official, the strategy represents a shift in how cancer is addressed. “This is a fundamentally different approach – not simply treating the disease, but ‘training’ the immune system to recognize and destroy precisely those cells that pose a threat,” he said.
The patient is expected to receive between eight and nine doses of the vaccine at intervals of two to three weeks. Researchers will monitor immune responses after each administration, with preliminary results anticipated after approximately three months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Introduces B2BINPAY Defi App, Non-Custodial Crypto Processing For Financial & Crypto-Native Platforms
CommentsNo comment