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Russian Army Transport Aircraft Crashes in Crimea
(MENAFN) A Russian An-26 military transport aircraft crashed in Crimea on Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of all 29 individuals aboard, according to official statements.
Authorities reported that contact with the plane was lost at approximately 6 PM local time while it was conducting a “routine flight” over the strategically significant Black Sea peninsula.
Officials indicated that there were “no signs of external impact on the aircraft,” suggesting that the crash was not the result of hostile action. According to reports, the aircraft is believed to have gone down in a mountainous area.
Preliminary information points to a possible technical malfunction as the cause of the incident, based on early findings cited in reports.
The An-26 is a twin-engine turboprop transport plane designed to carry up to 40 troops and is commonly used for deploying paratroopers as well as evacuating injured personnel.
Authorities reported that contact with the plane was lost at approximately 6 PM local time while it was conducting a “routine flight” over the strategically significant Black Sea peninsula.
Officials indicated that there were “no signs of external impact on the aircraft,” suggesting that the crash was not the result of hostile action. According to reports, the aircraft is believed to have gone down in a mountainous area.
Preliminary information points to a possible technical malfunction as the cause of the incident, based on early findings cited in reports.
The An-26 is a twin-engine turboprop transport plane designed to carry up to 40 troops and is commonly used for deploying paratroopers as well as evacuating injured personnel.
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