Five Rivers Bank Appoints Thomas M. Coughlin As President And CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran community banking leader brings 40+ years of experience to champion the bank's next chapter of growth

PARAMUS, N.J., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Rivers Bank is proud to announce the appointment of Thomas M. Coughlin as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective today. A proven founder of community banking institutions, Tom brings the kind of leadership Five Rivers Bank was made for, one who knows what it means to start something from the ground up, grow it with purpose, and never lose sight of the community it serves.









Tom is no stranger to the work. In 2000, he founded Bayonne Community Bank in New Jersey with $6 million in seed funding and grew it into a $3.8 billion institution with 29 branches across New Jersey and New York before concluding his tenure there in 2023. Along the way, he completed three bank acquisitions, led five capital stock offerings, and earned a reputation as one of the most community-engaged bankers in the region.

Tom serves as President of the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, President of the American Heart Association of NJ, Rotarian, Director of Gift of Life Bergen County, and Director of the International Humanitarian Foundation, among many other roles. Tom has received many community service awards throughout his career.

" Tom="" embodies="" what="" Five="" Rivers="" Bank="" stands="" for,"="" said="" C.="" Mark="" Campbell,="" outgoing="" President="" and="" CEO.="" "He's="" a="" builder.="" He's="" a="" connector.="" And="" in="" his="" first="" weeks="" here,="" he's="" already="" demonstrated="" strong="" leadership="" and="" clear="" direction="" on="" growing="" our="" />

Tom's deep roots in community banking, his expertise in operations, capital fundraising, regulatory compliance, lending, and his genuine commitment to the communities he serves make him the ideal leader to move Five Rivers Bank forward.

About Five Rivers Bank

Five Rivers Bank is a community-focused financial institution dedicated to helping individuals, families, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and local communities grow and prosper. Offering personalized, local decision-making, direct access to experienced banking leaders, and modern financial tools with a personal touch, Five Rivers Bank is the partner people turn to when they need a bank that's as invested in their success as they are.

For more information, visit or contact:

Maureen Bonvenca

(201) 556-9000 Ext. 4099

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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