Interdigital Signs License Agreement With Buffalo Americas Adds New DTV Agreements

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video, and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed a new patent license agreement with Buffalo Americas, Inc. and new agreements with a global TV manufacturer.

The agreement with Buffalo Americas, Inc. covers Buffalo Americas' network devices under InterDigital's global patent portfolio related to the Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 standards. Buffalo is a leading provider of easy-to-use, reliable and secure data storage solutions.

The agreements with the global TV manufacturer relate to InterDigital's HEVC video portfolio as well as the company's Madison joint licensing program with Sony.

“These agreements are further proof of the breadth of our innovation across wireless, video and AI,” commented Julia Mattis, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital.“Following our renewals with Xiaomi and Sony and our new agreement with LG Electronics, we are making excellent progress against our long-term licensing goals.”

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

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