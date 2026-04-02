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HICX Launches Supplier Registration Solution To Fix Governance Gap
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TODAY HICX, a leading supplier management platform, announced the launch of HICX Supplier Registration, enabling enterprises to govern supplier data from day one.
Enterprises operating without a centralised registration process experience longer onboarding cycles, increased fraud exposure, compliance risk and an ongoing burden of manual correction lowering operational efficiency.
Supplier data is still too often collected through inconsistent channels, such as emails and spreadsheets, leading to poor data quality and a lack of governance.
The solution addresses this critical gap in procurement processes by replacing fragmented systems with a centralised, supplier-facing experience.
It empowers enterprises with standardised global supplier data capture, real-time compliance validation, and preconfigured workflows to embed governance, without requiring full ERP integration.
The launch arrives at a moment of sustained disruption across global supply chains. Geopolitical tension and tightening regulatory requirements, including emerging EU supply chain due diligence obligations, accelerating the need for enterprises to establish trusted, provable supplier data.
According to PwC's Global Compliance Survey 2025, 82% of organisations plan to invest in technology to automate and optimise compliance activities. Yet, 63% identify data fragmentation as the primary barrier to making that investment pay off. The prize is clear, organisations that have got it right report faster, more confident decision-making but fragmented supplier data is preventing the majority from getting there.
Designed for large, global enterprises, the solution allows procurement and compliance leaders to rapidly capture and validate essential global supplier data, ensuring every supplier record is accurate, compliant and trusted from day one.
Dafydd Llewellyn, CEO of HICX, said:“We're enabling enterprises to introduce governance at the front door. Creating trusted supplier data starts at the moment of registration, yet this is where many organisations drop the ball and get off on the wrong foot.
“Supplier Registration enables high-quality supplier data capture quickly, reducing operational burden, and laying the foundation for better supplier management.”
Jeremy Reeves, Senior Vice President of Product, said:“In today's global economy, enterprises managing thousands of suppliers across the globe cannot afford to treat registration as an administrative formality. HICX Supplier Registration makes governance the default, not the exception and it does so without the implementation burden organisations have come to expect."
Built for all global enterprises where supplier governance is critical, including those in process manufacturing, consumer goods, oil and gas, and other highly regulated sectors, the solution ensures every supplier record is trusted from day one.
HICX Supplier Registration advances HICX's platform capabilities as part of a comprehensive expansion, with additional solutions launching in Q2 and Q3 2026 to extend governance across the full supplier lifecycle.
HICX Supplier Registration is complemented by supplier performance management capabilities, enabling organisations to govern the full supplier lifecycle, from registration to ongoing performance oversight. This integrated approach ensures data quality and compliance at every stage, reducing risk and supporting better supplier decisions.
These solutions reflect HICX's continuous commitment to governing supplier relationships from day one through ongoing partnerships to deliver certainty and visibility on supply chains.
For more information visit:
Enterprises operating without a centralised registration process experience longer onboarding cycles, increased fraud exposure, compliance risk and an ongoing burden of manual correction lowering operational efficiency.
Supplier data is still too often collected through inconsistent channels, such as emails and spreadsheets, leading to poor data quality and a lack of governance.
The solution addresses this critical gap in procurement processes by replacing fragmented systems with a centralised, supplier-facing experience.
It empowers enterprises with standardised global supplier data capture, real-time compliance validation, and preconfigured workflows to embed governance, without requiring full ERP integration.
The launch arrives at a moment of sustained disruption across global supply chains. Geopolitical tension and tightening regulatory requirements, including emerging EU supply chain due diligence obligations, accelerating the need for enterprises to establish trusted, provable supplier data.
According to PwC's Global Compliance Survey 2025, 82% of organisations plan to invest in technology to automate and optimise compliance activities. Yet, 63% identify data fragmentation as the primary barrier to making that investment pay off. The prize is clear, organisations that have got it right report faster, more confident decision-making but fragmented supplier data is preventing the majority from getting there.
Designed for large, global enterprises, the solution allows procurement and compliance leaders to rapidly capture and validate essential global supplier data, ensuring every supplier record is accurate, compliant and trusted from day one.
Dafydd Llewellyn, CEO of HICX, said:“We're enabling enterprises to introduce governance at the front door. Creating trusted supplier data starts at the moment of registration, yet this is where many organisations drop the ball and get off on the wrong foot.
“Supplier Registration enables high-quality supplier data capture quickly, reducing operational burden, and laying the foundation for better supplier management.”
Jeremy Reeves, Senior Vice President of Product, said:“In today's global economy, enterprises managing thousands of suppliers across the globe cannot afford to treat registration as an administrative formality. HICX Supplier Registration makes governance the default, not the exception and it does so without the implementation burden organisations have come to expect."
Built for all global enterprises where supplier governance is critical, including those in process manufacturing, consumer goods, oil and gas, and other highly regulated sectors, the solution ensures every supplier record is trusted from day one.
HICX Supplier Registration advances HICX's platform capabilities as part of a comprehensive expansion, with additional solutions launching in Q2 and Q3 2026 to extend governance across the full supplier lifecycle.
HICX Supplier Registration is complemented by supplier performance management capabilities, enabling organisations to govern the full supplier lifecycle, from registration to ongoing performance oversight. This integrated approach ensures data quality and compliance at every stage, reducing risk and supporting better supplier decisions.
These solutions reflect HICX's continuous commitment to governing supplier relationships from day one through ongoing partnerships to deliver certainty and visibility on supply chains.
For more information visit:
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