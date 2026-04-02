As AI Collides With Legacy Contact Center Technology, TTEC Digital's Latest Software Release Is Rewriting The Enterprise AI Playbook
AI Gateway is designed to be a universal connector between contact center and AI platforms that allows TTEC clients to leverage multiple frontier AI solutions in their environment, mix and switch models at any time, and ingest data from many sources with advanced AI. This flexibility fosters a competitive, future-proof AI ecosystem at a moment when the AI landscape itself remains fluid."Business leaders see the power of today's most advanced AI and expect that same performance within their own contact center technology. We believe AI Gateway is the definitive entry point for this level of transformation,” said Chris Brown, President, TTEC Digital Today, AI Gateway supports connections with Amazon Google Microsoft Anthropic, OpenAI, Nvidia, and more. Integrations with major CX platforms include Avaya, Cisco, Five9, Genesys NiCE Twilio, Zoom, major SBC vendors, and others. AI Gateway also has integrations with CRM (customer relationship management) players like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Salesforce ServiceNow Zendesk
TTEC Digital has deployed AI Gateway across multiple industries, including healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), telecommunications, and public sector, with early adopters reporting material increases in ROI, cost savings, and customer satisfaction tied directly to AI-enabled customer interactions.
“Seeing this level of transactional impact so early in the deployment cycle validates the power of a unified AI strategy,” said Rizzo.“By using a proven foundation instead of building from scratch, we can launch these solutions faster and for a lower initial investment. This approach cuts down on the typical overhead and allows our clients to see a real return on their investment from day one.”
To learn more about AI Gateway, join Rizzo and Larry Mead,
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About TTECTTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer service. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit
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