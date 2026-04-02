As AI Collides With Legacy Contact Center Technology, TTEC Digital's Latest Software Release Is Rewriting The Enterprise AI Playbook

TTEC Digital has deployed AI Gateway across multiple industries, including healthcare, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance), telecommunications, and public sector, with early adopters reporting material increases in ROI, cost savings, and customer satisfaction tied directly to AI-enabled customer interactions.

“Seeing this level of transactional impact so early in the deployment cycle validates the power of a unified AI strategy,” said Rizzo.“By using a proven foundation instead of building from scratch, we can launch these solutions faster and for a lower initial investment. This approach cuts down on the typical overhead and allows our clients to see a real return on their investment from day one.”

To learn more about AI Gateway, join Rizzo and Larry Mead,

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