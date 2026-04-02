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Ink Different Tattoos Partners With Liquid Fetish To Launch Apprenticeship Program In Fresno
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce the launch of its newest tattoo apprenticeship location in Fresno, California, in collaboration with the respected and artist-driven studio Liquid Fetish, led by Tattoo Artist Greg Sumii. This partnership brings Ink Different's structured, real-world apprenticeship program to California's Central Valley, offering aspiring Tattoo Artists a clear path into a professional, AI-proof creative career.
“Liquid Fetish is a studio where standards for the craft and care for clients are clear, and that's exactly what apprentices need to grow,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos.“Greg Sumii has created an environment where the craft is taken seriously. That level of discipline is what helps turn aspiring artists into professionals.”
Liquid Fetish stands out with its experienced artists, strong studio standards, and commitment to delivering high-quality custom tattoos. Studio leader Greg Sumii brings years of experience and a disciplined approach to tattooing. His focus on technical precision, accountability, and mentorship creates an environment where aspiring Tattoo Artists can develop both their skills and their work ethic.
A College Alternative in Fresno
Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Liquid Fetish, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.
Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.
Graduates complete the program industry-ready, equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry. They receive a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.
Now Enrolling in Fresno
Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Liquid Fetish in Fresno. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.
Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist
About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship
Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.
“Liquid Fetish is a studio where standards for the craft and care for clients are clear, and that's exactly what apprentices need to grow,” says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos.“Greg Sumii has created an environment where the craft is taken seriously. That level of discipline is what helps turn aspiring artists into professionals.”
Liquid Fetish stands out with its experienced artists, strong studio standards, and commitment to delivering high-quality custom tattoos. Studio leader Greg Sumii brings years of experience and a disciplined approach to tattooing. His focus on technical precision, accountability, and mentorship creates an environment where aspiring Tattoo Artists can develop both their skills and their work ethic.
A College Alternative in Fresno
Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like Liquid Fetish, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.
Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.
Graduates complete the program industry-ready, equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry. They receive a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.
Now Enrolling in Fresno
Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at Liquid Fetish in Fresno. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.
Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist
About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship
Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.
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