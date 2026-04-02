US Influencer Takes 15-Hour Flight For One-Day India Trip To See Taj Mahal. Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) A content creator from New York has gone viral for undertaking an unusual travel challenge-flying over 15 hours to India for a trip that lasted barely a day, all to visit the iconic Taj Mahal.

The creator, Kevin Droniak, is known for documenting extreme short trips, often exploring destinations across the world within a tight 24-hour window. His latest journey to India, however, has drawn particular attention for the sheer scale of travel involved compared to the time spent on the ground.

15-Hour Flight, Overnight Dash To Agra

Kevin's journey began with a long-haul flight from New York City to New Delhi, which took approximately 15 hours. He landed in the capital around 9:30 pm on March 21 and, without wasting time, set off for Agra by road.

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The late-night drive from Delhi to Agra took about four hours, with Kevin reaching his destination around 2 am. After catching a few hours of rest at a hotel, he began his day early to make the most of his limited time in the city.

His primary goal was to witness the Taj Mahal at sunrise-a moment many travellers plan entire trips around. Sharing glimpses from his visit on Instagram, Kevin described the monument as a“giant symbol of love” and one of the world's most recognisable landmarks.

Street Food, 'Baby Taj' And A Race Against Time

Beyond the Taj Mahal, Kevin also attempted to soak in more of Agra within his tight schedule. He took an e-rickshaw ride through the city, sampling local North Indian food and experiencing the bustling streets.

With a few hours still left before heading back, he visited the Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah, often referred to as the“Baby Taj,” adding another historic stop to his whirlwind itinerary.

However, his return journey did not go entirely as planned. Kevin discovered that his train back to Delhi had been cancelled, throwing his schedule into uncertainty. With limited time before his return flight to the United States, he quickly arranged for a cab and travelled back to the airport by road.

“Would You Do This?” Internet Reacts

Despite the hiccup, Kevin managed to complete his trip and board his flight back home. Reflecting on the experience in his video, he joked,“India tried to keep me here but it's time to go home,” before asking viewers if they would attempt a similar one-day international trip.

The video quickly gained traction online, crossing over six lakh views within a day and sparking a flood of reactions. While some viewers were impressed by the planning and stamina required, others questioned the practicality of such a brief visit.

Comments ranged from calling the idea“clinically insane” to praising the creator's commitment to his unique travel format. A user wrote,“This might be you're most insane one yet.”

Another user commented,“This has to be the coolest video yet. Seriously so beautifully done. Love how you highlight the vibe of each location!”

Several users also wondered how he managed jet lag and fatigue during such a tightly packed itinerary.

A user wrote,“How do you sleep on the plane and handle the jet lag? Incredible!”

The video highlights a growing trend among content creators who prioritise extreme, fast-paced travel experiences designed for digital audiences. While such trips may not appeal to conventional travellers, they continue to generate curiosity-and debate-online.