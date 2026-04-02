MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Designli Launches Engineering Intensive to Help Founders Scale Their AI-Built Products Designli introduces a new service designed to support founders who have built version 1 products with AI tools, but need engineering expertise to scale.

April 02, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: DesignRush

Greenville, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - Leading mobile app, web, and SaaS development agency Designli announced the launch of its new Engineering Intensive service, aimed at founders who have used AI tools to build early product versions but are now facing limitations in scalability, performance, and long-term maintainability.







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Although AI-powered coding tools have significantly lowered the barrier to entry for software development, many vibe-coded prototypes and minimum viable products encounter challenges as they grow.

Designli's Engineering Intensive is designed to address this gap, providing focused engineering support to evaluate, stabilize, and extend AI-built applications into production-ready systems.

The two-week service is tailored for founders who have validated their idea but require deeper technical expertise to move forward.

The service includes:

Full codebase audit Infrastructure evaluation Performance optimization Technical roadmap and remediation planning

"We've been seeing many founders getting caught up in vibe coding and the idea of speed to market, but struggle to refine and scale their products," said Designli CEO Keith Shields. "With Engineering Intensive, we aim to provide a structured path forward for founders who need to transition from experimentation to execution without rebuilding from scratch."

To further assist non-technical founders past the two weeks, Designli also offers a lean, AI-augmented engineering team to execute the established technical roadmap and remediation plan.

To ensure both speed and compatibility, the team will use the same AI-powered tools used to develop the program, while guaranteeing every line of code is reviewed and approved by one of Designli's senior-level engineers.

To learn more about Designli's Engineering Intensive, please visit .

About Designli

Designli helps non-technical SaaS and startup founders build and scale custom software with clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. They provide full-time, founder-aligned product teams that speak both code and human. Whether starting from scratch or recovering from a messy build, Designli guides users through every stage from prototyping and custom development to long-term product strategy.

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Source: DesignRush