Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Louise Du Toit

Louise Du Toit


2026-04-02 08:06:53
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Law, Southampton Law School, University of Southampton
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Louise du Toit is a lecturer in law at Southampton Law School, University of Southampton. Louise's research focuses on strengthening environmental law and governance in response to current earth system challenges, including climate change, stratospheric ozone depletion, and plastics. She holds a PhD in Public Law from the University of Cape Town, and is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Law, Southampton Law School, University of Southampton

The Conversation

MENAFN02042026000199003603ID1110935078



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search