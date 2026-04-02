Dr Louise du Toit is a lecturer in law at Southampton Law School, University of Southampton. Louise's research focuses on strengthening environmental law and governance in response to current earth system challenges, including climate change, stratospheric ozone depletion, and plastics. She holds a PhD in Public Law from the University of Cape Town, and is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa.

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