Hui-Ying Kerr

Senior Lecturer in Fashion Communication and Promotion, Nottingham Trent University

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Hui-Ying is a design historian and academic, teaching as a senior lecturer on the BA (Hons) Fashion Communication and Promotion course in the Nottingham School of Art and Design.

With a multidisciplinary background in Product Design and Architecture and Critical Theory, Hui-Ying completed her PhD in History of Design at the Royal College of Art and the Victoria and Albert Museum (London) in 2017, exploring consumer cultures of the late 1980s Japanese Bubble Economy through lifestyle magazines. Sponsored by the AHRC-CDA program for her PhD, she was also an AHRC-IPS scholar and visiting researcher at the National Museum of Ethnology (Osaka, Japan) during her fieldwork in Japan.

Since 2016 she has held a permanent teaching position at Nottingham Trent University, first in Product Design, and more recently in Fashion Management, Marketing, and Communication. Over the years Hui-Ying has been the recipient of several awards and grants, including twice winner of the NTSU Student-Led Teaching Awards for Outstanding Teaching Staff in 2017 and 2019. Hui-Ying is also a founding member and chair of the NTU Academic Book Publishing Group.

Hui-Ying's research relates to transnational design history, cultural history, Japan and East Asia, fashion communication, lifestyle magazines, and economic bubbles. Her research interests include the cultural impact of economic bubbles as materialised through lifestyle, material culture and design; magazines and zine culture; postmodernism and consumer culture; gender; work and leisure cultures; Japan and East Asia, decolonising design history; peripheralities; and the intersectionality of encounters of the local with the international.



2022–present Senior Lecturer in Fashion Communication, Nottingham Trent University

2016–2022 Senior Lecturer in Product Design, Nottingham Trent University

2012–2012 Visiting Researcher, National Museum of Ethnology, Osaka (Minpaku) 2009–2010 Senior Lecturer in Fashion, Nottingham Trent University



2017 The Royal College of Art and Design & Victoria and Albert Museum, PhD History of Design

2007 University of Nottingham, MA Architecture and Critical Theory 2005 Nottingham Trent University, BSc (hons) Computer Aided Product Design



2012 AHRC IPS Role: International Researcher Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council 2010 AHRC CDA Role: Doctoral Student Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council

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