David B. Moore

Research Associate, Dept of Anthropology & Development Studies and Fellow, Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, University of Johannesburg

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Moore has been trying to figure out Zimbabwean politics at least since the mid-1980s when he was carrying out research on the complexities of the liberation war for his doctorate. He has been writing on Zimbabwean history and politics ever since. More abstractly, he also writes on development theory.

His new book Mugabe's Legacy: Coups, Conspiracies, and the Conceits of Power in Zimbabwe, was released in mid-2022.

–present Professor of Development Studies, University of Johannesburg

1990 York University (Canada), Phd Political Science

ExperienceEducation