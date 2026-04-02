Gold Acquires Sunshine Minting, Creating One Of North America's Largest Precious Metals Minting Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The acquisition expands Gold's vertically integrated platform, enabling the Company to produce differentiated products and secure additional bullion supply during periods of elevated demand

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) or the“Company”), a fully-integrated alternative assets platform offering an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles, today announced the acquisition of Sunshine Minting, Inc. (SMI), a leading manufacturer of precious metals mint products and long-standing supplier to the Company.

The acquisition significantly expands vertically integrated minting platform and increases total production capacity to more than three million ounces of finished precious metals products per week across Sunshine Minting and Silver Towne Mint (STM).

Founded in 1979, SMI has built its industry leadership on an adept combination of art, technology, science, and craftsmanship. Through its state-of-the-art minting facilities, including a modern, full-service 142,000-square-foot operation in Henderson, NV and a 36,000-square-foot facility in Shanghai, China focused on Asia and the export market, SMI is a globally recognized leader in the supply of high-quality blanks, coins, and medallions, as well as a wide array of custom minted products with various finishes.

As the primary supplier of precious metal blanks struck by the United States Mint to create bullion, and a trusted partner to many of the world's largest sovereign mints, SMI also manufactures legal tender bullion for several countries, serving sovereign governments, major marketing companies, financial institutions, corporations, and private groups around the world.

Also included in the transaction is the acquisition of Liberty Refining in Hayden, ID, which was acquired by SMI in 2023. Serving as SMI's primary refining services partner since 2007, Liberty Refining provides ultra-high purity outturns to its customers with silver up to 99.99% purity and gold up to 99.999% purity.

Concurrent with the transaction, Jamie Meadows, President of STM, will become the CEO of the Company's newly created Minting & Refining Division and retain his position as President of STM. SMI CEO and majority owner Tom Power is remaining with SMI as a special advisor to the executive team.

“Sunshine Minting has been a trusted partner to for decades, and we are excited to bring the business fully under our umbrella,” said Greg Roberts, CEO of“By combining Sunshine Minting with Silver Towne Mint, we are creating one of the largest minting networks in North America, whose expanded platform will enhance ability to develop differentiated products, secure bullion supply during periods of strong demand, and deepen our relationships with the United States Mint and sovereign mints around the world.”

Meadows added,“I'm excited to take the helm at what we intend to be the most preeminent minting network in North America. By bringing these two industry-leading mints together, we can better serve our customers and support the growing demand we are seeing across the global precious metals market.”

Power commented:“Almost eight years ago when I was looking for the right partner to help bring additional value to our business, (formerly A-Mark Precious Metals) was the perfect fit. Since then, has been an outstanding partner, and I am excited to continue working with the team as the business enters its next phase of growth.”

Jason Trubey will continue to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer of SMI, and Brent McCormick will become the Chief Operating Officer of STM. Each has served as a critical daily operations executive for more than 10 years and provides stability and continuity to support the minting businesses in periods of peak demand.

The Company initially acquired a 31.1% stake in Sunshine Minting in December 2020 and subsequently increased its ownership to 44.9% in May 2021. The current all-cash transaction acquires the remaining 55.1% ownership stake.

About Sunshine Minting

Sunshine Minting Inc. (SMI) was established in 1979, and Tom and Patricia Power acquired 100% of the operations in 2007. The company is a leading domestic and global supplier of precious metal mint products with manufacturing facilities in Nevada and Idaho, as well as a joint venture in Shanghai, China. SMI's primary customers are sovereign governments, financial institutions, corporations, major marketing companies, other businesses, and private groups. The company's commitment to excellence in customer service is evident across all facets of its business, as demonstrated by its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems certification. SMI's success is based on customer trust and respect, backed by its highly trained staff and utilization of the most modern melting, casting, rolling, and minting equipment available. Its dedication to continuous improvement enables SMI to meet the exacting requirements of its customers now and in the future. For more information, visit .

About Inc. builds on gold's storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands, Stack's Bowers Galleries,, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company's trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates as A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an“authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary,, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company's operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the anticipated benefits to of the acquisition of SMI, expectations with respect to growth, the delivery of long-term value, expense optimization, cost containment and operating leverage. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: The failure to execute the Company's growth strategy, including the inability to identify suitable or available acquisition or investment opportunities; greater than anticipated costs incurred to execute this strategy; our inability to execute on our cost containment and expense reduction programs; government regulations that might impede growth, particularly in Asia, including with respect to tariff policy; the inability to successfully integrate SMI and our other recently acquired businesses; the inability of the Company successfully to expand its business to include cryptocurrency; the inability of the Company to work with its strategic partners to combine traditional precious metal assets and a blockchain based infrastructure; changes in the current international political climate, which historically has favorably contributed to demand and volatility in the precious metals markets but also has posed certain risks and uncertainties for the Company; increased competition for the Company's higher margin services, which could depress pricing; the failure of the Company's business model to respond to changes in the market environment as anticipated; changes in consumer demand and preferences for precious metal products generally; potential negative effects that inflationary pressure may have on our business; the failure of our investee companies to maintain, or address the preferences of, their customer bases; general risks of doing business in the commodity markets; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

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