403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dozens Get Killed in South Sudan Gold Mine Assault
(MENAFN) At least 70 people have died and many others injured following an attack on a gold mining site in South Sudan, Vice President James Wani Igga confirmed on Monday.
The incident occurred over the weekend in Khor-Kaltan, Central Equatoria State, around 70 kilometers southwest of the capital, Juba.
“At least 73 local miners have been tragically killed and 25 others seriously injured,” he said, urging authorities to conduct a full investigation and identify those responsible, whom he described as “unidentified assailants.”
“Your grief is the nation’s grief. We stand with you in this dark hour and pledge that the blood of your loved ones will not be shed in vain,” Igga added, speaking directly to the victims’ families.
Police spokesperson Kwacijwok Dominic Amondoc confirmed that numerous bodies were recovered at the site, while some survivors fled into the surrounding bushland, according to reports.
The area has seen repeated violence in recent years, often fueled by disputes over gold between artisanal miners, companies, and armed groups.
The incident occurred over the weekend in Khor-Kaltan, Central Equatoria State, around 70 kilometers southwest of the capital, Juba.
“At least 73 local miners have been tragically killed and 25 others seriously injured,” he said, urging authorities to conduct a full investigation and identify those responsible, whom he described as “unidentified assailants.”
“Your grief is the nation’s grief. We stand with you in this dark hour and pledge that the blood of your loved ones will not be shed in vain,” Igga added, speaking directly to the victims’ families.
Police spokesperson Kwacijwok Dominic Amondoc confirmed that numerous bodies were recovered at the site, while some survivors fled into the surrounding bushland, according to reports.
The area has seen repeated violence in recent years, often fueled by disputes over gold between artisanal miners, companies, and armed groups.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment