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Iran Condemns US Missile Strike on Sports Hall as ‘Despicable War Crime’
(MENAFN) Iranian officials said Thursday that a US missile attack on a sports complex in the country’s south resulted in the deaths of 21 civilians, including teenagers, sharply condemning the incident as a serious violation of international law.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the strike hit a sports venue in the city of Lamerd, located in Fars province. Describing the incident, he said: “The American new #PrSM missile … struck a crowded sports hall filled with innocent teenagers.”
He further reported the human toll, adding: “The attack killed 21 young boys and girls,” while explaining the nature of the weapon used. “The missile explodes above its target, dispersing thousands of lethal fragments (tungsten pellets) to maximize human casualties,” he added.
Baqaei accused Washington of intentionally targeting non-combatants and labeled the strike a “despicable war crime.”
According to reports citing analysis of visual material and expert assessments, the strike appears to have involved a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a short-range ballistic system developed by the US military. The attack reportedly hit not only the sports facility but also nearby civilian infrastructure, including an elementary school situated close to a military site in the same city.
The escalation comes amid an ongoing air campaign by the US and Israel against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military installations. These exchanges have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel, according to reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the strike hit a sports venue in the city of Lamerd, located in Fars province. Describing the incident, he said: “The American new #PrSM missile … struck a crowded sports hall filled with innocent teenagers.”
He further reported the human toll, adding: “The attack killed 21 young boys and girls,” while explaining the nature of the weapon used. “The missile explodes above its target, dispersing thousands of lethal fragments (tungsten pellets) to maximize human casualties,” he added.
Baqaei accused Washington of intentionally targeting non-combatants and labeled the strike a “despicable war crime.”
According to reports citing analysis of visual material and expert assessments, the strike appears to have involved a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM), a short-range ballistic system developed by the US military. The attack reportedly hit not only the sports facility but also nearby civilian infrastructure, including an elementary school situated close to a military site in the same city.
The escalation comes amid an ongoing air campaign by the US and Israel against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military installations. These exchanges have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and broader disruptions affecting global markets and air travel, according to reports.
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