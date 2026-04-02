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Iran’s Army Chief Issues Stark Warning Against US Ground Invasion
(MENAFN) Iran’s top military commander Amir Hatami delivered a strong warning on Thursday, declaring that any US ground invasion would be met with overwhelming force, according to reports.
Speaking in remarks carried by state media, Hatami cautioned: “In the event the enemy attempts a ground operation, no one should survive.”
He indicated that Iranian forces have been directed to maintain constant and detailed surveillance of US troop movements, ensuring readiness to respond swiftly if needed.
Emphasizing vigilance, he said: “It is necessary to monitor the enemy’s movements and actions with utmost precision and extreme caution, moment by moment, and to implement plans to counter its attack methods at the appropriate time.”
Hatami also stressed the importance of national security, stating that the threat of conflict must be eliminated while ensuring the safety of civilians. “The specter of war must be removed from our country, and security must prevail for all, as it is unacceptable for places to be safe while our people are in danger,” he added.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Pentagon is developing contingency plans for potential ground operations in Iran, as additional US troops continue to be deployed across the Middle East. The decision on whether to proceed reportedly rests with Donald Trump.
Officials have suggested such actions could signal “a new phase of the war,” one that may pose greater risks to American forces compared to earlier stages of the conflict.
According to the same reports, potential targets under discussion include Kharg Island, a critical center for Iran’s oil exports, as well as coastal operations near the Strait of Hormuz aimed at addressing threats to maritime traffic.
Speaking in remarks carried by state media, Hatami cautioned: “In the event the enemy attempts a ground operation, no one should survive.”
He indicated that Iranian forces have been directed to maintain constant and detailed surveillance of US troop movements, ensuring readiness to respond swiftly if needed.
Emphasizing vigilance, he said: “It is necessary to monitor the enemy’s movements and actions with utmost precision and extreme caution, moment by moment, and to implement plans to counter its attack methods at the appropriate time.”
Hatami also stressed the importance of national security, stating that the threat of conflict must be eliminated while ensuring the safety of civilians. “The specter of war must be removed from our country, and security must prevail for all, as it is unacceptable for places to be safe while our people are in danger,” he added.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the Pentagon is developing contingency plans for potential ground operations in Iran, as additional US troops continue to be deployed across the Middle East. The decision on whether to proceed reportedly rests with Donald Trump.
Officials have suggested such actions could signal “a new phase of the war,” one that may pose greater risks to American forces compared to earlier stages of the conflict.
According to the same reports, potential targets under discussion include Kharg Island, a critical center for Iran’s oil exports, as well as coastal operations near the Strait of Hormuz aimed at addressing threats to maritime traffic.
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