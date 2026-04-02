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Estonia Stresses NATO’s Importance for European, US Security
(MENAFN) NATO continues to play a crucial role in safeguarding both Europe and the United States, Estonia’s foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said on Wednesday, cautioning that even raising the possibility of leaving the alliance could weaken it.
In a statement, Tsahkna underscored Estonia’s strong appreciation for the US role in maintaining transatlantic security while supporting open dialogue among member states.
However, he warned against rhetoric surrounding withdrawal, saying: "Suggestions of withdrawing from NATO or even considering such a step are harmful, even if they are not acted upon."
Reaffirming the alliance’s importance, he stated: "NATO is beneficial for both Europe and the United States," highlighting that it has contributed to stability across the Atlantic region for nearly eight decades.
Tsahkna also stressed the potential consequences of any erosion in unity, noting: "all Allies would lose from any weakening of NATO," while pointing to the alliance’s collective defense clause under Article 5, which has been invoked only once following the September 11 attacks.
He drew attention to Estonia’s own involvement in NATO-led operations, stating that the country suffered 11 military fatalities and more than 100 injuries during missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The minister further highlighted progress in defense spending among alliance members, noting that all countries now meet the agreed benchmark of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense, with some exceeding that target. He added: "This means that European NATO Allies and Canada have in recent years added billions to strengthen defence capabilities, demonstrating that Allies take defence seriously."
Tsahkna concluded by emphasizing the need for Europe to assume a larger share of responsibility for its own security, both within NATO and independently. "We will continue to work to ensure that Europe takes on an even greater role in safeguarding the security of our continent," the minister said. "We must demonstrate through our actions that we are capable of contributing to security both independently and within the Alliance."
In a statement, Tsahkna underscored Estonia’s strong appreciation for the US role in maintaining transatlantic security while supporting open dialogue among member states.
However, he warned against rhetoric surrounding withdrawal, saying: "Suggestions of withdrawing from NATO or even considering such a step are harmful, even if they are not acted upon."
Reaffirming the alliance’s importance, he stated: "NATO is beneficial for both Europe and the United States," highlighting that it has contributed to stability across the Atlantic region for nearly eight decades.
Tsahkna also stressed the potential consequences of any erosion in unity, noting: "all Allies would lose from any weakening of NATO," while pointing to the alliance’s collective defense clause under Article 5, which has been invoked only once following the September 11 attacks.
He drew attention to Estonia’s own involvement in NATO-led operations, stating that the country suffered 11 military fatalities and more than 100 injuries during missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The minister further highlighted progress in defense spending among alliance members, noting that all countries now meet the agreed benchmark of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense, with some exceeding that target. He added: "This means that European NATO Allies and Canada have in recent years added billions to strengthen defence capabilities, demonstrating that Allies take defence seriously."
Tsahkna concluded by emphasizing the need for Europe to assume a larger share of responsibility for its own security, both within NATO and independently. "We will continue to work to ensure that Europe takes on an even greater role in safeguarding the security of our continent," the minister said. "We must demonstrate through our actions that we are capable of contributing to security both independently and within the Alliance."
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