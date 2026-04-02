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Softude Wins Incredible Inc.50 Award 2026 At INDIASOFT, New Delhi
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Softude Infotech Pvt. Ltd., a CMMI Level 5 appraised AI and digital solutions company and the creator of Cost It Right, an AI-powered cost intelligence platform, has been honored with the prestigious Incredible Inc.50 Award 2026 at INDIASOFT 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The award was received by Sunita Kishnani, Chief Marketing Officer, and Tanmay Rawat, Chief Technology Officer, in recognition of Softude's leadership, innovation, and its growing contribution to India's global technology ecosystem.
A Room Full of India's Promising SME - and Softude Was Among Them
The awards ceremony unfolded inside a packed auditorium buzzing with energy, a gathering that brought together ministers, global delegates, startup founders, enterprise leaders, and policymakers under one roof. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting just how significant INDIASOFT 2026 has become as a platform where India's technology ambitions meet the world.
The Incredible Inc.50 Awards 2026 were organized in association with the US India SME Council, Washington, DC, and presented in the distinguished presence of:
1. Shri Kondapalli Srinivas, Hon'ble Minister for MSME, SERP & NRI Empowerment, Government of Andhra Pradesh
2. Smt. Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Hon'ble Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra
3. Marc Elrich, County Executive, Montgomery County, Maryland, USA
4. Sudhakar Gande, Chairman, US-India SME Council
5. Elisha Pulivarti, CEO & President, US-India SME Council
Addressing the gathering, Shri Kondapalli Srinivas emphasized the role of platforms like INDIASOFT in connecting Indian MSMEs with global markets, while Smt. Meghna Sakore-Bordikar linked the awardees' achievements to India's vision of a multi-trillion-dollar economy. Sudhakar Gande highlighted the growing importance of India–US collaboration in driving innovation and global growth.
It was amid this influential gathering of policymakers and industry leaders that Softude was recognized as one of India's most impactful enterprises of 2026.
Softude Recognized Alongside India's Top Innovators
The Inc.50 Awards celebrated leaders across IT services, advanced manufacturing, mobility, healthcare, and electronics, bringing together innovators from some of India's most dynamic sectors. Softude's recognition alongside these distinguished enterprises reflects its standing as an organization genuinely shaping the future of digital business.
Leadership Speaks
"This recognition is a proud moment for the entire Softude family. Standing in that auditorium, surrounded by ministers, global leaders, and some of India's most innovative minds, and hearing Softude's name was truly humbling. At Softude, we believe technology, when built with purpose, can move businesses years ahead. Being honored at INDIASOFT 2026 validates our vision and the passion of our team." - Sunita Kishnani, Chief Marketing Officer, Softude
"Innovation is at the core of everything we do, from AI-driven solutions to our flagship product, Cost It Right, which began as a single prototype for one OEM and has since evolved into a platform trusted by some of the world's leading automotive and other manufacturers. Today, it supports operations across 150+ manufacturing plants, helping organizations save over 7,000 man-hours annually. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering meaningful impact for our clients." - Tanmay Rawat, Chief Technology Officer, Softude
About Softude
Founded in 2005, Softude is a global digital transformation company specializing in AI-powered solutions and software product engineering. With a presence in 30+ countries and a team of 400+ professionals, the company helps businesses build scalable, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystems.
Softude is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified and a proud member of NASSCOM and the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). Its flagship platform, Cost It Right, enables organizations in the automotive and manufacturing sectors to streamline sourcing, optimize costs, and improve operational efficiency.
About INDIASOFT 2026 & the US-India SME Council
INDIASOFT 2026 is India's premier international IT and electronics event, co-located with the India Electronics Expo, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Incredible Inc.50 Awards were organized in association with the US-India SME Council (USISME Council) - a nonprofit business advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, dedicated to championing Small to Medium Business Enterprises across the US and India and advancing the economic goals of Indian American and Asian American entrepreneurs. Being recognized through this platform makes the award especially significant for Softude.
A Room Full of India's Promising SME - and Softude Was Among Them
The awards ceremony unfolded inside a packed auditorium buzzing with energy, a gathering that brought together ministers, global delegates, startup founders, enterprise leaders, and policymakers under one roof. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting just how significant INDIASOFT 2026 has become as a platform where India's technology ambitions meet the world.
The Incredible Inc.50 Awards 2026 were organized in association with the US India SME Council, Washington, DC, and presented in the distinguished presence of:
1. Shri Kondapalli Srinivas, Hon'ble Minister for MSME, SERP & NRI Empowerment, Government of Andhra Pradesh
2. Smt. Meghna Sakore-Bordikar, Hon'ble Minister of State, Government of Maharashtra
3. Marc Elrich, County Executive, Montgomery County, Maryland, USA
4. Sudhakar Gande, Chairman, US-India SME Council
5. Elisha Pulivarti, CEO & President, US-India SME Council
Addressing the gathering, Shri Kondapalli Srinivas emphasized the role of platforms like INDIASOFT in connecting Indian MSMEs with global markets, while Smt. Meghna Sakore-Bordikar linked the awardees' achievements to India's vision of a multi-trillion-dollar economy. Sudhakar Gande highlighted the growing importance of India–US collaboration in driving innovation and global growth.
It was amid this influential gathering of policymakers and industry leaders that Softude was recognized as one of India's most impactful enterprises of 2026.
Softude Recognized Alongside India's Top Innovators
The Inc.50 Awards celebrated leaders across IT services, advanced manufacturing, mobility, healthcare, and electronics, bringing together innovators from some of India's most dynamic sectors. Softude's recognition alongside these distinguished enterprises reflects its standing as an organization genuinely shaping the future of digital business.
Leadership Speaks
"This recognition is a proud moment for the entire Softude family. Standing in that auditorium, surrounded by ministers, global leaders, and some of India's most innovative minds, and hearing Softude's name was truly humbling. At Softude, we believe technology, when built with purpose, can move businesses years ahead. Being honored at INDIASOFT 2026 validates our vision and the passion of our team." - Sunita Kishnani, Chief Marketing Officer, Softude
"Innovation is at the core of everything we do, from AI-driven solutions to our flagship product, Cost It Right, which began as a single prototype for one OEM and has since evolved into a platform trusted by some of the world's leading automotive and other manufacturers. Today, it supports operations across 150+ manufacturing plants, helping organizations save over 7,000 man-hours annually. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering meaningful impact for our clients." - Tanmay Rawat, Chief Technology Officer, Softude
About Softude
Founded in 2005, Softude is a global digital transformation company specializing in AI-powered solutions and software product engineering. With a presence in 30+ countries and a team of 400+ professionals, the company helps businesses build scalable, secure, and future-ready digital ecosystems.
Softude is ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 certified and a proud member of NASSCOM and the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). Its flagship platform, Cost It Right, enables organizations in the automotive and manufacturing sectors to streamline sourcing, optimize costs, and improve operational efficiency.
About INDIASOFT 2026 & the US-India SME Council
INDIASOFT 2026 is India's premier international IT and electronics event, co-located with the India Electronics Expo, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The Incredible Inc.50 Awards were organized in association with the US-India SME Council (USISME Council) - a nonprofit business advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, dedicated to championing Small to Medium Business Enterprises across the US and India and advancing the economic goals of Indian American and Asian American entrepreneurs. Being recognized through this platform makes the award especially significant for Softude.
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