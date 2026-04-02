Abcourt Mines Receives TSXV Approval To Implement A Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
| Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
Courriel: ...
| Dany Cenac Robert
VP Communication and Corporate Development
T: (514) 722-2276 ext. 456
Courriel: ...
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as“intend”,“plan”,“expect”,“believe”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“potential” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions“will” or“may” occur. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated commencement date, duration and size of the NCIB; the timing and amount of any repurchases; the expected benefits of the NCIB to the Company and its shareholders; and statements regarding the Company's operations, including the ongoing production ramp-up at the Sleeping Giant mine. Forward-looking information is based on management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the TSXV will accept the NCIB on the terms proposed; that market conditions, trading liquidity and share prices will be conducive to repurchases; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources and working capital to conduct repurchases while continuing to fund operations and planned activities; and that the Company's operational plans, including the production ramp-up, will proceed substantially as anticipated. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the TSXV's acceptance of the NCIB and the Company's ability to obtain any required regulatory approvals or exemptive relief; changes in market conditions, share price volatility and trading liquidity; the Company's decision to vary, suspend or terminate the NCIB; limitations imposed by applicable securities laws and TSXV policies; the Company's capital requirements and availability of cash; and risks related to the Company's business and operations, including those risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at
Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information, as actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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