Rizz Lending Closes $300 Million Warehouse Facility, Accelerating Growth In Exotic And Collector Car Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERTON, Utah, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rizz Lending, a specialty auto finance company focused on high-value exotic, luxury, and collector vehicles, today announced the closing of a, significantly expanding the company's lending capacity as it continues scaling its data-driven, AI-enabled financing platform and dealer partnerships across the United States. Over the past 18 months, Rizz Lending has built and rapidly scaled its platform, originating and holding tens of millions of dollars in specialty auto loans secured by premier exotic, luxury, and collector vehicles.

Founded with a long-term, credit-first approach to specialty finance, Rizz Lending combines disciplined institutional underwriting with technology-enabled workflows, AI-driven analytics, and e-commerce-style origination and servicing. This approach enables the company to finance vehicles and borrowers that often fall outside the scope of traditional auto lenders while delivering certainty of execution, conservative credit structures, and fast funding-key advantages in a niche where asset expertise and reliability are paramount.

“The closing of our $300 million warehouse facility marks an important milestone for Rizz Lending,” said Brad Bonham, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rizz Lending.“Our team brings decades of experience across specialty finance, structured credit, and high-value automotive assets. By pairing that expertise with a data-driven platform and technology-enabled execution model, we've built a scalable platform designed to deliver consistent outcomes for dealers, borrowers, and capital partners.”

Based in Riverton, Utah, Rizz Lending partners with dealers and customers to provide flexible financing solutions for specialty vehicles. With expanded funding capacity and a growing licensed footprint, the company plans to continue selectively onboarding dealer partners and referral relationships aligned with its credit philosophy, operational standards, and long-term growth strategy.

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Brad Bonham

Co-Founder & CEO

Rizz Lending

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