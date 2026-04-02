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New Tech Lets People Control How Cameras See Them-Before Recording
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As cameras and AI-driven surveillance systems rapidly expand worldwide, a new technology aims to give people something they've never had before: control over how they are seen.
With billions of cameras in use globally and millions of videos uploaded daily, individuals are increasingly exposed to being recorded, shared, and analyzed-often without their knowledge or consent.
OptiCensor Technologies Inc. today unveiled its Vision Engine 1 at The Business Show Miami 2026, introducing a new category of pre-recording privacy technology that operates before any footage is captured, stored, or processed.
Unlike traditional solutions that rely on post-recording blurring, OptiCensor's system works directly inside the camera pipeline. This ensures that protected individuals are never recorded in their original form-eliminating risks tied to data storage, misuse, and unauthorized distribution.
“If a camera can't see you, it can't record you,” said Krister Pold, founder of OptiCensor Technologies Inc.“This shifts privacy from something reactive to something proactive. People deserve control over how cameras see them.”
The system combines a wearable optical marker with a proprietary AI-driven vision engine that detects authenticated markers in real time, generates a segmentation mask around the individual, and applies immediate obfuscation directly within the camera feed. Built-in fail-safe tracking ensures continuous protection even in dynamic environments.
In everyday environments, the implications are immediate. From“rage bait” videos filmed in supermarkets and retail stores, to individuals being unknowingly recorded in gyms, restaurants, or public spaces, unwanted exposure has become increasingly common. Employees, customers, and bystanders often have no control over how their image is captured and shared online.
OptiCensor addresses this gap by enabling individuals to opt out of being recorded at the source. A retail employee, for example, can remain visible for operational awareness while being automatically anonymized in customer recordings. In healthcare settings, patients can maintain privacy without compromising security systems. In schools and public environments, the technology helps protect identity while preserving situational visibility.
“We are not just building a product-we are working to establish a new global standard for how privacy should function in the age of AI,” added Krister Põld.“As camera systems become more intelligent and more widespread, the ability to control how you are seen will become essential, not optional.”
By acting before data capture, OptiCensor aligns with emerging global privacy frameworks, including GDPR, the EU AI Act, and HIPAA. The system supports the principle of data minimization by design-an increasingly critical requirement for organizations operating in regulated environments.
“Our goal is to future-proof privacy,” Pold continued.“AI-powered cameras are only becoming more powerful. Without a solution at the point of capture, individuals lose control entirely. We believe privacy must exist at the moment of recording-not after.”
The technology is designed for deployment across multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, education, hospitality, corporate environments, and public safety. It enables organizations to maintain security and operational visibility while respecting individual privacy rights.
OptiCensor will present a live interactive demonstration at The Business Show Miami (April 29–30, 2026), where attendees can experience in real time how the system alters camera perception. The demo highlights the difference between standard camera output and OptiCensor-protected footage, showcasing instant anonymization in real-world scenarios.
The company is currently engaging with major U.S. retail and enterprise stakeholders and is preparing pilot deployments following its Miami debut. As global adoption of AI-powered vision systems accelerates, OptiCensor positions itself at the intersection of privacy, compliance, and next-generation computer vision.
OptiCensor Technologies Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company developing advanced optical privacy systems that allow individuals to control how they are captured by cameras. Its patent-pending technology introduces a new paradigm in privacy protection by acting before data is recorded.
For more information, visit or contact...
.
With billions of cameras in use globally and millions of videos uploaded daily, individuals are increasingly exposed to being recorded, shared, and analyzed-often without their knowledge or consent.
OptiCensor Technologies Inc. today unveiled its Vision Engine 1 at The Business Show Miami 2026, introducing a new category of pre-recording privacy technology that operates before any footage is captured, stored, or processed.
Unlike traditional solutions that rely on post-recording blurring, OptiCensor's system works directly inside the camera pipeline. This ensures that protected individuals are never recorded in their original form-eliminating risks tied to data storage, misuse, and unauthorized distribution.
“If a camera can't see you, it can't record you,” said Krister Pold, founder of OptiCensor Technologies Inc.“This shifts privacy from something reactive to something proactive. People deserve control over how cameras see them.”
The system combines a wearable optical marker with a proprietary AI-driven vision engine that detects authenticated markers in real time, generates a segmentation mask around the individual, and applies immediate obfuscation directly within the camera feed. Built-in fail-safe tracking ensures continuous protection even in dynamic environments.
In everyday environments, the implications are immediate. From“rage bait” videos filmed in supermarkets and retail stores, to individuals being unknowingly recorded in gyms, restaurants, or public spaces, unwanted exposure has become increasingly common. Employees, customers, and bystanders often have no control over how their image is captured and shared online.
OptiCensor addresses this gap by enabling individuals to opt out of being recorded at the source. A retail employee, for example, can remain visible for operational awareness while being automatically anonymized in customer recordings. In healthcare settings, patients can maintain privacy without compromising security systems. In schools and public environments, the technology helps protect identity while preserving situational visibility.
“We are not just building a product-we are working to establish a new global standard for how privacy should function in the age of AI,” added Krister Põld.“As camera systems become more intelligent and more widespread, the ability to control how you are seen will become essential, not optional.”
By acting before data capture, OptiCensor aligns with emerging global privacy frameworks, including GDPR, the EU AI Act, and HIPAA. The system supports the principle of data minimization by design-an increasingly critical requirement for organizations operating in regulated environments.
“Our goal is to future-proof privacy,” Pold continued.“AI-powered cameras are only becoming more powerful. Without a solution at the point of capture, individuals lose control entirely. We believe privacy must exist at the moment of recording-not after.”
The technology is designed for deployment across multiple industries, including retail, healthcare, education, hospitality, corporate environments, and public safety. It enables organizations to maintain security and operational visibility while respecting individual privacy rights.
OptiCensor will present a live interactive demonstration at The Business Show Miami (April 29–30, 2026), where attendees can experience in real time how the system alters camera perception. The demo highlights the difference between standard camera output and OptiCensor-protected footage, showcasing instant anonymization in real-world scenarios.
The company is currently engaging with major U.S. retail and enterprise stakeholders and is preparing pilot deployments following its Miami debut. As global adoption of AI-powered vision systems accelerates, OptiCensor positions itself at the intersection of privacy, compliance, and next-generation computer vision.
OptiCensor Technologies Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company developing advanced optical privacy systems that allow individuals to control how they are captured by cameras. Its patent-pending technology introduces a new paradigm in privacy protection by acting before data is recorded.
For more information, visit or contact...
.
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