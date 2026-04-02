Malaysia Aviation Group Works To Secure Aviation Fuel Supply, Hedges Against Volatility

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 (Xinhua) - Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, said Thursday that it has secured sufficient fuel supply to sustain operations until the end of this year, amid growing concern over shortages and rising oil prices globally.

While concerns have been raised that airlines across the region may face potential fuel supply disruptions due to the conflict in the Middle East, MAG's position is supported by contractual supply arrangements across both domestic and international markets, Nasaruddin A. Bakar, MAG president and group chief executive officer, told a press briefing.

Nasaruddin said that MAG has been optimizing fuel management by procuring additional fuel from selected stations to ensure uninterrupted operations, and the group is actively managing cost risks through a disciplined fuel hedging strategy to cushion against price volatility.

Fuel remains a key cost driver for the group, accounting for about 40 percent of operating expenses, with prices recently surging by about 140 percent amid geopolitical tensions, he said, noting that MAG will continue to review and adjust its operations to maintain financial performance for 2026.

–NNN-Xinhua