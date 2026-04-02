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U.S. Moves to Remove Sanctions on Venezuela's Rodriguez
(MENAFN) The United States moved Wednesday to lift sanctions on Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, a significant diplomatic shift coming fewer than three months after former leader Nicolas Maduro was seized in a U.S. military operation.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the decision on its official website, removing Rodriguez from its sanctions blacklist as part of a wider push to reestablish diplomatic ties and bring stability to the oil-rich South American nation. Washington had originally sanctioned Rodriguez in 2018, citing her central role in entrenching Maduro's grip on power.
The move follows a separate announcement Monday by the U.S. State Department confirming the resumption of embassy operations in Caracas — a development the department described as "a new chapter" in diplomatic engagement with Venezuela.
Chargé d'affaires Laura F. Dogu touched down in Caracas in January to spearhead the mission to reopen the embassy and lay the groundwork for a full return of staff and the eventual restoration of consular services. The U.S. Embassy had shuttered its doors in 2019, following Washington's recognition of opposition figure Juan Guaidó as interim president and its formal rejection of Maduro's disputed reelection.
These diplomatic advances unfold as Maduro remains in U.S. custody, detained since a covert overnight military raid on Caracas in early January. In his absence, Rodriguez has moved swiftly — reshuffling senior officials and throwing open Venezuela's oil sector to foreign investors. The steps have drawn praise from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has publicly commended her willingness to cooperate with Washington.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the decision on its official website, removing Rodriguez from its sanctions blacklist as part of a wider push to reestablish diplomatic ties and bring stability to the oil-rich South American nation. Washington had originally sanctioned Rodriguez in 2018, citing her central role in entrenching Maduro's grip on power.
The move follows a separate announcement Monday by the U.S. State Department confirming the resumption of embassy operations in Caracas — a development the department described as "a new chapter" in diplomatic engagement with Venezuela.
Chargé d'affaires Laura F. Dogu touched down in Caracas in January to spearhead the mission to reopen the embassy and lay the groundwork for a full return of staff and the eventual restoration of consular services. The U.S. Embassy had shuttered its doors in 2019, following Washington's recognition of opposition figure Juan Guaidó as interim president and its formal rejection of Maduro's disputed reelection.
These diplomatic advances unfold as Maduro remains in U.S. custody, detained since a covert overnight military raid on Caracas in early January. In his absence, Rodriguez has moved swiftly — reshuffling senior officials and throwing open Venezuela's oil sector to foreign investors. The steps have drawn praise from U.S. President Donald Trump, who has publicly commended her willingness to cooperate with Washington.
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