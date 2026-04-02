Studio52 Is Listed As A Top 5 Media Company In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia By F6S

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – March 2026 – Studio52, a leading video production and media solutions company in the Middle East, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 5 Media Companies in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia by F6S, a globally recognized startup and company ranking platform.

This prestigious recognition highlights Studio52's continued commitment to delivering high-quality media production services, including corporate video production, drone filming, time-lapse solutions, and event coverage across Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region.

Being featured by F6S among the top media companies in Jeddah reflects Studio52's strong industry presence, innovative approach, and dedication to client satisfaction.

“We are honored to be recognized by F6S as one of the Top 5 Media Companies in Jeddah,” said a spokesperson from Studio52.“This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, creativity, and commitment to excellence. We remain focused on delivering impactful visual content that helps our clients communicate effectively and stand out in a competitive market.”

Studio52 is a premier video production company in the Middle East, specializing in corporate videos, drone filming, time-lapse photography, animation, and event coverage. With a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and across the region, Studio52 delivers creative and high-quality media solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

Moiz Saeed

Office No.2, 1st floor, Building No. 8704, 4166 1st Street,

Al-Tuqbah District, Al Khobar, 34623, Saudi Arabia

Phone: +966 12 4220506

Email:...