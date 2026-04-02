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US Embassy Warns Americans to Leave Iraq
(MENAFN) The US Embassy in Baghdad has issued an urgent warning for American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, citing potential attacks in the capital within the next 24 to 48 hours.
In a security alert posted on social media, the embassy indicated that Iran-aligned Iraqi militias might be planning assaults in central Baghdad targeting US nationals and interests. Possible targets include Americans, businesses, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and Iraqi institutions or civilian sites associated with the United States.
The embassy emphasized that these militias have previously targeted Americans for kidnappings and urged citizens to leave the country without delay. “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave immediately if you are there,” the advisory stated.
Officials also warned that the Iraqi government has been unable to prevent attacks occurring within or originating from its territory, noting that some militia members “may have links to state institutions or carry official identification.”
The alert comes amid ongoing US and Israeli air operations against Iran, which have resulted in over 1,340 deaths since February 28, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Israel, as well as on Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and global market disruptions.
In a security alert posted on social media, the embassy indicated that Iran-aligned Iraqi militias might be planning assaults in central Baghdad targeting US nationals and interests. Possible targets include Americans, businesses, universities, diplomatic facilities, energy infrastructure, hotels, airports, and Iraqi institutions or civilian sites associated with the United States.
The embassy emphasized that these militias have previously targeted Americans for kidnappings and urged citizens to leave the country without delay. “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason. Leave immediately if you are there,” the advisory stated.
Officials also warned that the Iraqi government has been unable to prevent attacks occurring within or originating from its territory, noting that some militia members “may have links to state institutions or carry official identification.”
The alert comes amid ongoing US and Israeli air operations against Iran, which have resulted in over 1,340 deaths since February 28, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes on Israel, as well as on Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and global market disruptions.
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