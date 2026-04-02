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Israeli Strikes on Lebanon Leave Over Dozen Dead
(MENAFN) At least 14 people were killed across southern Lebanon on Wednesday in a wave of Israeli airstrikes, Lebanon's National News Agency reported, as Hezbollah simultaneously declared multiple retaliatory operations against Israeli military positions.
Hezbollah issued a string of statements confirming its fighters had struck several Israeli targets, including troop concentrations and military vehicles, deploying a mix of rockets, drones, and artillery fire in coordinated assaults.
Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar condemned the ongoing bombardment, stating that Lebanon is being subjected to destructive Israeli attacks as part of a war imposed on it. He called on Arab nations and the broader international community to intervene, urging them to halt the conflict and support the Lebanese government's push to assert sovereign control over its own territory through its national forces.
Lebanon's Health Ministry released sobering figures in its latest daily update, placing the cumulative death toll since March 2 at 1,318, with an additional 3,935 individuals injured since hostilities resumed.
The current escalation traces back to March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel for the first time since a ceasefire, brokered on Nov. 27, 2024, had halted fighting. That breach triggered an intensified Israeli air campaign targeting communities across southern and eastern Lebanon — a cycle of cross-border violence that has shown no signs of abating.
Hezbollah issued a string of statements confirming its fighters had struck several Israeli targets, including troop concentrations and military vehicles, deploying a mix of rockets, drones, and artillery fire in coordinated assaults.
Lebanese Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar condemned the ongoing bombardment, stating that Lebanon is being subjected to destructive Israeli attacks as part of a war imposed on it. He called on Arab nations and the broader international community to intervene, urging them to halt the conflict and support the Lebanese government's push to assert sovereign control over its own territory through its national forces.
Lebanon's Health Ministry released sobering figures in its latest daily update, placing the cumulative death toll since March 2 at 1,318, with an additional 3,935 individuals injured since hostilities resumed.
The current escalation traces back to March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel for the first time since a ceasefire, brokered on Nov. 27, 2024, had halted fighting. That breach triggered an intensified Israeli air campaign targeting communities across southern and eastern Lebanon — a cycle of cross-border violence that has shown no signs of abating.
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