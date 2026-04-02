403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Slashes 2026 Growth Outlook to 0.6 Percent
(MENAFN) A punishing energy price surge fueled by Middle East tensions is dealing a severe blow to Europe's largest economy, with five of Germany's top economic research institutes jointly cutting their 2026 growth outlook to a mere 0.6 percent on Wednesday — less than half their previous projection.
The institutes had collectively forecast 1.3 percent expansion for 2026 in their joint autumn report last year. Their revised outlook also trimmed 2027 growth estimates to 0.9 percent, retreating from an earlier projection of 1.4 percent.
The downgrade arrives at a particularly fragile moment. Following several consecutive years of economic contraction, Germany had begun to demonstrate tentative signs of cyclical recovery over the past year, with spare capacity in the broader economy gradually tightening, the report noted. Yet the country's export-driven industrial base continues to buckle under deteriorating competitiveness, unrelenting U.S. tariff pressures, and an increasingly volatile geopolitical climate.
Hopes that cooling inflation would unlock consumer spending and power a domestically anchored rebound have been complicated by the latest energy price spike, which the institutes warned threatens to undo much of that fragile progress.
The institutes project the energy shock will drive inflation to 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2026 alone, eroding household purchasing power and stalling the nascent recovery. Full-year inflation is now expected to hit 2.8 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027 — sharply above earlier estimates of 2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at the ifo Institute, offered a stark assessment: "The energy price shock is hitting the recovery hard," while noting that expansionary fiscal policy is helping to cushion the downside.
Elevated government expenditure on defense and infrastructure is anticipated to provide some support for domestic demand. Nevertheless, the institutes struck a cautious tone, warning that external demand would remain subdued, with exports expected to stabilize only gradually amid persistent trade tensions and widespread uncertainty.
Looking further ahead, the institutes cautioned that relief from the energy shock may not materialize swiftly. Even a gradual easing of energy prices would leave them considerably above pre-conflict levels for a prolonged period, with the delayed transmission of elevated energy costs poised to drag on Germany's economic performance well into next year.
The institutes had collectively forecast 1.3 percent expansion for 2026 in their joint autumn report last year. Their revised outlook also trimmed 2027 growth estimates to 0.9 percent, retreating from an earlier projection of 1.4 percent.
The downgrade arrives at a particularly fragile moment. Following several consecutive years of economic contraction, Germany had begun to demonstrate tentative signs of cyclical recovery over the past year, with spare capacity in the broader economy gradually tightening, the report noted. Yet the country's export-driven industrial base continues to buckle under deteriorating competitiveness, unrelenting U.S. tariff pressures, and an increasingly volatile geopolitical climate.
Hopes that cooling inflation would unlock consumer spending and power a domestically anchored rebound have been complicated by the latest energy price spike, which the institutes warned threatens to undo much of that fragile progress.
The institutes project the energy shock will drive inflation to 2.9 percent in the second quarter of 2026 alone, eroding household purchasing power and stalling the nascent recovery. Full-year inflation is now expected to hit 2.8 percent in 2026 and 2.9 percent in 2027 — sharply above earlier estimates of 2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.
Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at the ifo Institute, offered a stark assessment: "The energy price shock is hitting the recovery hard," while noting that expansionary fiscal policy is helping to cushion the downside.
Elevated government expenditure on defense and infrastructure is anticipated to provide some support for domestic demand. Nevertheless, the institutes struck a cautious tone, warning that external demand would remain subdued, with exports expected to stabilize only gradually amid persistent trade tensions and widespread uncertainty.
Looking further ahead, the institutes cautioned that relief from the energy shock may not materialize swiftly. Even a gradual easing of energy prices would leave them considerably above pre-conflict levels for a prolonged period, with the delayed transmission of elevated energy costs poised to drag on Germany's economic performance well into next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment