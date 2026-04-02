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US Removes Sanctions on Venezuela’s Interim President
(MENAFN) The United States lifted sanctions on Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday, less than three months after her predecessor was taken into U.S. custody during a military operation.
Rodriguez was removed from the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions list as part of wider efforts to renew diplomatic engagement and stabilize the oil-rich nation. She had initially been sanctioned in 2018 for her role in consolidating the former leader’s rule.
The decision followed an earlier announcement regarding the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, described as “a new chapter” in diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. A chargé d’affaires arrived in the capital in January to oversee restoration of the embassy and prepare for the eventual return of full personnel and resumption of consular services.
The embassy had been closed since 2019 after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president and rejected Maduro’s re-election.
These moves come while Maduro remains in U.S. custody following his capture in an overnight military raid earlier this year. Rodriguez has since reshuffled key officials and initiated measures to open Venezuela’s oil sector to foreign investment, while U.S. President Donald Trump has praised her cooperation.
Rodriguez was removed from the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions list as part of wider efforts to renew diplomatic engagement and stabilize the oil-rich nation. She had initially been sanctioned in 2018 for her role in consolidating the former leader’s rule.
The decision followed an earlier announcement regarding the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, described as “a new chapter” in diplomatic engagement with Venezuela. A chargé d’affaires arrived in the capital in January to oversee restoration of the embassy and prepare for the eventual return of full personnel and resumption of consular services.
The embassy had been closed since 2019 after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president and rejected Maduro’s re-election.
These moves come while Maduro remains in U.S. custody following his capture in an overnight military raid earlier this year. Rodriguez has since reshuffled key officials and initiated measures to open Venezuela’s oil sector to foreign investment, while U.S. President Donald Trump has praised her cooperation.
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