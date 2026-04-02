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Police Arrest Three More People Over London Ambulance Arson
(MENAFN) Three more individuals have been detained following the firebombing of Jewish charity-owned ambulances in north London, according to the Metropolitan Police.
The blaze, which targeted four Hatzola ambulances, occurred in the early hours of 23 March at a synagogue in Golders Green.
Those currently in custody include two British men, aged 20 and 19, and a 17-year-old with dual British-Pakistani nationality. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson at three separate properties in east London early Wednesday.
Last month, two other British men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and have since been released on bail.
Cdr Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said officers have been working "continuously" to identify and investigate those responsible for the "appalling attacks."
She added, "We know concern among the Jewish community remains high, but I hope these arrests show that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice."
Police confirmed that searches were conducted at the locations tied to Wednesday’s arrests.
While the case is not currently classified as a terror incident, counter-terror detectives are leading the investigation.
The blaze, which targeted four Hatzola ambulances, occurred in the early hours of 23 March at a synagogue in Golders Green.
Those currently in custody include two British men, aged 20 and 19, and a 17-year-old with dual British-Pakistani nationality. They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson at three separate properties in east London early Wednesday.
Last month, two other British men, aged 47 and 45, were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and have since been released on bail.
Cdr Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said officers have been working "continuously" to identify and investigate those responsible for the "appalling attacks."
She added, "We know concern among the Jewish community remains high, but I hope these arrests show that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice."
Police confirmed that searches were conducted at the locations tied to Wednesday’s arrests.
While the case is not currently classified as a terror incident, counter-terror detectives are leading the investigation.
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