Record-Breaking Black Tech COFE+ Intelligent Coffee Robot Sold In 65 Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Hi-Dolphin Robot Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hi-Dolphin Robotics") announces that its fully intelligent robot coffee has achieved deployment across 65 countries and regions in February 15, marking a transformative shift in the global service economy toward the "Light Store Era."

COFE+ digitizes champion barista craftsmanship through artificial intelligence, delivering premium quality consistently across millions of cups tested in over 1000 scenarios worldwide. The system replicates signature flavors from 197 countries while maintaining taste profiles comparable to established specialty cafes. Each cup features precise latte art and 3D-printed personalized designs on milk foam, transforming every beverage into a unique creation.







The Light Store Model: Efficiency Redefined

COFE+'s innovative business model delivers 4 key advantages:

· Minimal Space: 2.35 square meters required

· Low Maintenance: 15 minutes daily for restocking

· Extended Lifespan: Over 10 years of operation

· Reduced Operational Fees: Cost savings exceeding 90%

Traditional café costs including rent, labor, and energy typically represent over 60% of revenue. COFE+ dramatically lowers the breakeven point through unattended operation and precise consumption control. Operators report sustainable profitability even at accessible price points, with gross margins exceeding 50%. One employee can remotely manage up to ten units via Apps, reducing operational costs by 90%.

Global Compliance and Recognition

COFE+ has obtained certifications from major international authorities including EU, US FDA, UK, and regional bodies across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Southeast Asia. The system operates reliably in temperatures from -20°C to 35°C, integrates regional payment systems, and adapts to local ingredients and infrastructure requirements.

Deployed in thousands of landmark locations worldwide: from airports to shopping centers, corporate headquarters to cultural sites, COFE+ serves Fortune Global 500 companies and leading organizations including Sinopec, China Mobile and Bank of China.

Vision for the Future

"We aim to support service industry workers by reducing repetitive tasks, allow everyone affordable access to premium products, and let people taste the world without leaving home," said Dr. Han Feizi, founder of Hi-Dolphin Robotics.

Since announcing its 6th generation at HostMilano 2025, COFE+ has completed 5 rounds of venture capital financing, making it the most-funded company in the global coffee robot sector.





The COFE+ revolution demonstrates how AI can transform traditional industries while creating sustainable, scalable business opportunities worldwide.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







CONTACT: Media Contact: Rebecca Yan...