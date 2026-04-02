Investsuite Launches Charlie: An AI Investment Agent That Explains, Educates, And Executes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- InvestSuite, a B2B InvestTech company, today announced the launch of Charlie, an AI investment agent that financial institutions can deploy within their own investing app or as part of InvestSuite's Self Investor platform. Charlie is designed to help financial institutions serve their clients more effectively, by making investing more understandable, more accessible, and less intimidating for the investors who use it every day, without them having to leave the investing app.

Most investors do not lack information. They lack context. They open their app to find a portfolio that has moved, markets that have shifted, and no clear sense of what any of it means for them. Charlie is built to fill that gap, explaining what happened, why it happened, and what it means, in plain language that does not require a financial background to understand.

"The question financial institutions have always wanted to answer is: how do we scale the quality of engagement without scaling the cost?" said Cedric Laridon, Co-CEO at InvestSuite. "Charlie is our answer to that. It brings the kind of clarity that has historically required a human advisor into a self-directed context, without overstepping into advice. Now, your self-directed investors don't have to leave your app for investment questions, they get their answers right there. And that is very important."

Charlie's Capabilities

Charlie covers four areas where investor uncertainty tends to be highest:

Trade execution through conversation: Investors can research, learn, and buy or sell directly within the conversation. Charlie handles the full journey from question to trade, compliantly. This is what separates an AI agent from a chatbot: Charlie doesn't just answer questions, it acts on them.

Market and portfolio explanation: Charlie monitors portfolio performance and translates market events into context investors actually care about, connecting macro developments to their specific holdings, not to abstract indices.

Natural-language investor support: Investors can ask Charlie questions about their portfolio, their positions, or how specific instruments work, and receive answers that are accurate, clear, and grounded in their actual situation.

Investment education: Charlie guides new investors through the platform, explains how investments work, and helps users build confidence before they make their first trade.

Every figure Charlie provides is calculated deterministically from the investor's actual portfolio data, ensuring 100% accuracy on financial numbers with no AI hallucinations.

An investor opens their app and asks: "Why is my portfolio down today?" Within seconds, Charlie identifies the specific holdings that drove the decline, links them to the relevant market events, and offers to show the full performance breakdown. No waiting, no jargon, no phone call to an advisor.

Charlie operates within a clearly defined scope. It explains, but it does not advise. It surfaces information, but it does not recommend actions. This distinction is by design: Self Investor is a self-directed platform, and Charlie is built to support investor autonomy, not substitute for it.

Built for Any Financial Institution

Charlie is available in two modes. Financial institutions running InvestSuite's Self Investor get Charlie as an integrated feature. But Charlie does not require InvestSuite's platform to operate. Any bank, broker, or wealth manager can deploy Charlie as a standalone AI agent within their existing investing app, regardless of their underlying technology stack.

Charlie connects to the institution's own portfolio data, market data, and transaction infrastructure via API. Financial institutions can configure Charlie to reflect their brand voice, language preferences, and product range. Every response is grounded in the investor's actual portfolio, not generic market commentary.

Charlie is the first product built on InvestSuite Intelligence, the company's model-agnostic AI platform for digital wealth management.

For institutions that have already built their own digital channels but want to add intelligent, always-on investor engagement without rebuilding their front-end, Charlie plugs in as an AI layer on top of what they already have.

Availability

Charlie is available from April 2, 2026, both as an integrated feature of InvestSuite's Self Investor and as a standalone AI agent deployable within any financial institution's existing investing platform. As of this date, financial institutions interested in deploying Charlie can contact InvestSuite directly to discuss implementation timelines and configuration options.