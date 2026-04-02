Impact Analytics Announces Strategic Partnership With Allsaints

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iconic London Fashion Brand to Modernize Buying and Merchandising with End-to-End AI-Native Supply Chain, Planning, Pricing and Business Intelligence Platform

LONDON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics, a leading provider of AI-native solutions for retail decision-making, pricing, merchandising and inventory optimization, today announced a new strategic partnership with AllSaints, the London-based contemporary fashion brand known for its signature leather jackets, minimalist silhouettes, and modern urban aesthetic.

Founded in 1994, AllSaints has grown into a global omni-channel brand spanning the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia, with a presence across owned stores, wholesale partnerships, franchised locations, and a strong digital platform. As the brand continues to scale internationally, AllSaints is investing in advanced technology to support faster, smarter, and more connected merchandising decisions.

AllSaints selected Impact Analytics as a partner to modernize and scale its Buying and Merchandising operations, moving away from a legacy environment heavily reliant on spreadsheets, manual workflows, and fragmented decision-making. By adopting AI-native planning tools, the business aims to streamline processes, improve forecast accuracy, and empower teams to focus on value-added decision-making rather than data manipulation.

“At AllSaints, one of the four pillars of our transformation is to become data-driven and powered by AI,” said Alfie Meekings, Chief Transformation and Technology Officer at AllSaints.“We have a great team, but they have to spend so much time manually pulling and analysing data. This partnership allows us to eliminate repetitive, low-value tasks so our merchandisers can focus on understanding what is truly happening in our brand and make quicker, higher quality decisions to get the right products in the right places for our customers.”

Impact Analytics will implement a fully integrated, AI-native solution covering the end-to-end supply chain and merchandise planning lifecycle. The deployment will roll out in phases to include:



CortexEyeTM for agentic AI native Business Intelligence

Allocation and Replenishment

Markdown and Promotional Pricing optimization

Merchandise Financial Planning Assortment and Range Planning



A core focus of the initiative is accelerating weekly trading cadence. Today, AllSaints' Monday trading packs require teams to begin data collation as early as Sunday to gain clarity by Monday afternoon. With CortexEye, the complete Monday Trading Pack will be available by 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, broken down by department and team, enabling trade meetings to begin immediately and decisive action to be taken by midday.

“We are excited to leverage agentic AI to empower our teams to do what they do best,” added Alfie Meekings.“Instead of losing valuable time preparing reports, we can start the week aligned, informed, and ready to act. I want our teams to log on and be told what's happening across the globe in our brand and where we need to focus our energy, rather than having to seek out those answers.”

“Brands like AllSaints are at an inflection point where speed, clarity, and confidence in decision-making are critical,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Impact Analytics.“This partnership is designed to replace fragmented spreadsheets with a unified, AI-native platform and business intelligence solution that amplifies merchant expertise, accelerates planning cycles, and drives measurable impact across buying, pricing, and inventory decisions.”

With this engagement, Impact Analytics continues to expand its footprint across global fashion and lifestyle brands, helping retailers modernize core merchandising workflows while preserving the creativity and intuition that define great brands.

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a global contemporary brand that is headquartered in East London, with regional studios in Los Angeles, Taipei, Seoul and Tokyo. It designs full collections of womenswear, menswear, accessories and fragrance. The brand has approximately 220 directly operated stores, concessions and outlets across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia as well as operating its own web platform. In recent years, the brand has enjoyed success in developing non-retail activities around the world, including new wholesale business, licensing income and franchise partnerships. AllSaints was founded in 1994 and now has over 2000 employees and trades in 27 countries. The New-York based John Varvatos brand was acquired by AllSaints in October 2021. It is an alternative luxury menswear brand that was founded in 2000 and now has 21 stores, all of which are in North America (except one in London), and also operates its own web platform.

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics leveraging agentic AI. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year's inputs to forecast and plan this year's business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at .

Media Contacts

AllSaints:

Sam Austrums

Charlotte Woodford

+44 (0)20 3984 0136

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Impact Analytics:

Maggie Williams Dryden

Vice President, Global Head of Marketing

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