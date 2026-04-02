Genius Group Taps Bitcoin Reserve To Service $8.5M Debt

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Genius Group, an AI-powered Bitcoin treasury and education company, disclosed in its first-quarter 2026 results that it has sold the remainder of its Bitcoin holdings to pay down debt. The move marks a notable shift for a company that had branded itself with a“Bitcoin first” strategy just over a year earlier, and it arrives amid a broader wave of corporate liquidations in crypto treasuries.

The company said it would recommence building its Bitcoin Treasury when market conditions are more favorable, signaling a potential pivot back to crypto accumulation once the macro backdrop allows. Genius Group had been gradually reducing its holdings since mid-2025 after a period when it was temporarily barred by a U.S. court from expanding its Bitcoin budget. Although the firm had held 84 BTC as of March 2026, the latest liquidation effectively ends its current Bitcoin exposure, consistent with the phrasing that it“sold the remainder” in the first quarter.

The disclosure comes as Genius Group reported a strong start to 2026. First-quarter revenue climbed 171% year-over-year to $3.3 million, while gross profit rose 228% to $2 million. The company swung from a $500,000 operating loss in Q1 2025 to a net profit of $2.7 million in Q1 2026, underscoring improving fundamentals even as its crypto treasury strategy has shifted away from Bitcoin holding expansion.

Genius Group confirms the sale of its remaining Bitcoin holdings in Q1 2026 to reduce debt, with the implication that its Bitcoin treasury is no longer a current asset. The company had previously pledged a“Bitcoin first” approach in November 2024, aiming to keep 90% or more of reserves in Bitcoin; the Q1 move signals a strategic reversal in the near term. Other notable corporate moves reflect a broader trend: Mara. Holdings liquidated a large chunk of its BTC to fund debt paydown, cutting its treasury to 38,689 BTC, while Bitdeer and several other firms also sold portions of their holdings in 2026. Despite the selloffs, Michael Saylor's Strategy remains the standout counterpoint, with ongoing Bitcoin accumulation that has drawn significant attention from investors tracking corporate exposure to BTC.

Key takeawaysCorporate treasuries in flux

Genius Group's decision to liquidate its Bitcoin reserve underscores a growing divergence in how companies are approaching crypto treasuries during a bear-market environment. The Q1 2026 results show other parts of the business performing strongly even as the crypto allocation changes. Genius Group's revenue growth and profitability improvement point to a broader trend: non-crypto operations are resonating with investors even as Bitcoin exposure is trimmed back for now.

The timing aligns with a string of high-profile sales across the corporate crypto space this year. Mara Holdings disclosed the sale of 15,133 BTC for roughly $1.1 billion in March, a move designed to repurchase convertible senior notes and allocate capital to other corporate needs. The liquidation reduced Mara 's BTC holdings to about 38,689 BTC, positioning the company among the largest corporate BTC treasuries behind Twenty One Capital. The proceeds were aimed at stabilizing the balance sheet and financing debt-related needs.

Other notable actions included Bitdeer liquidating its entire BTC stash of 943 coins and selling newly mined BTC, driving corporate holdings to zero in February. Cango Inc. also disclosed the sale of a portion of its 4,451 BTC treasury, while GD Culture Group authorized the sale of some of its 7,500 BTC reserve in February. Taken together, these moves illustrate a broader calendar in which several tech- and mining-adjacent firms have prioritized de-risking and liquidity over immediate BTC accumulation.

Two voices: the bear-market buyers and the bear-market sellers

Amid the wave of disposals, one voice remains conspicuously active in Bitcoin accumulation. Michael Saylor's Strategy, often cited as the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury, has continued buying through 2026. Analysts and trackers note that the Strategy has purchased thousands of BTC this year, maintaining a steady rhythm of accumulation that stands in contrast to the broader corporate exodus from BTC holdings. The latest figures show a cumulative total in the vicinity of tens of thousands of BTC for the year, with the Saylor Tracker documenting ongoing purchases and the overall size of the Strategy's treasury rising despite market volatility.

The divergence between the“buy, hold, repeat” posture of the Saylor Strategy and the liquidity-focused exits by other corporate holders highlights a central tension in the crypto ecosystem: a speculative, macro-driven bear market versus a long-horizon, treasury-focused narrative that sees bitcoin as a balance-sheet asset rather than a pure bet on price alone. Investors watching corporate behaviors should pay attention to whether these selling waves represent opportunistic balance-sheet management or a broader reallocation away from BTC as a reserve asset.

What this means for investors and builders

For investors, Genius Group's latest move is a reminder that corporate crypto policies are fluid and highly contingent on debt levels, liquidity needs, and broader market conditions. A company that once championed Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset is now prioritizing debt reduction and operating profitability, signaling that crypto is increasingly treated as one instrument within a diversified capital-allocation framework rather than a guaranteed anchor for all reserves.

For users and builders in the crypto space, the pattern of asset reallocation among corporate treasuries could influence market liquidity and the availability of BTC on exchange networks. As sales from large holders continue, buyers at different risk tolerances may emerge, potentially affecting price dynamics. Yet, the ongoing accumulation by the Saylor Strategy serves as a counterweight, suggesting that long-term holders continue to see BTC as a strategic asset rather than a short-term liquidity sink.

Regulatory and macro developments will also color the next phase. If the operating environment supports continued debt management and profitability for technology-driven firms, we may see more measured rebalancing rather than outright liquidations. Conversely, a sustained downturn or tighter funding conditions could accelerate the retreat from BTC across more corporate treasuries.

Looking ahead, readers should watch how Genius Group communicates its Bitcoin strategy going forward and whether any new capital-raising or debt-structuring moves arise as it pivots toward a more conventional balance sheet posture. At the same time, the market will be watching Mara and others to gauge whether their liquidations were one-time debt-management steps or the start of a broader asset-reallocation cycle.

In the near term, analysts will likely assess how much of this activity reflects structural changes in corporate risk tolerance versus opportunistic balance-sheet management in response to market cycles. If market conditions improve or if macro liquidity returns, the door could reopen for new Bitcoin treasury accretions, potentially complemented by refined, risk-aware treasury strategies from other technology-focused firms.

For now, the narrative is clear: a notable tilt away from Bitcoin holdings by several high-profile corporate treasuries, counterpointed by continued, disciplined accumulation by leading long-term holders. The next few quarters will reveal whether this is a temporary season of balance-sheet retooling or a more enduring shift in how corporations view Bitcoin within their financial mix.

What to watch next: how Genius Group and its peers re-enter or defer Bitcoin treasury activity, the trajectory of their debt management needs, and the evolving appetite among investors for corporate BTC exposure as a strategic reserve.

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