Demand For AI Accelerator Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $68.38 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "AI Accelerator market to surpass $68 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $302 billion by 2030, with AI Accelerator to represent around 23% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the AI Accelerator market is estimated to account for nearly 0.5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The AI Accelerator Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the AI accelerator market in 2030, valued at $26 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the presence of major semiconductor and cloud technology companies across the United States, rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers, increasing investments in generative AI and large language model development, strong demand for high-performance computing infrastructure across enterprise and research institutions, and continuous advancements in semiconductor design and AI hardware architectures supporting large-scale AI training and inference workloads.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global AI Accelerator Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the AI accelerator market in 2030, valued at $25 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the dominance of leading AI technology developers and cloud service providers, rapid deployment of hyperscale data-center infrastructure, rising investments in generative AI platforms and foundation models, strong presence of semiconductor innovation hubs, and increasing adoption of AI-powered applications across sectors such as healthcare, finance, autonomous systems, and enterprise software.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The AI Accelerator Market In 2030?

The AI accelerator market is segmented by type into graphics processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), central processing units (CPUs), and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). The graphics processing units (GPUs) market will be the largest segment of the AI accelerator market segmented by type, accounting for 62% or $42 billion of the total in 2030. The graphics processing units (GPUs) market will be supported by their superior parallel processing capabilities for AI model training and inference, widespread adoption across hyperscale cloud platforms, increasing demand for large language models and generative AI workloads, strong ecosystem support through optimized AI software frameworks, and continuous advancements in high-bandwidth memory integration and chip architecture that enhance computational throughput and scalability in modern AI infrastructure.

The AI accelerator market is segmented by technology into cloud-based AI accelerators, and edge AI accelerators.

The AI accelerator market is segmented by end user into information technology and telecom, healthcare, automotive, finance, retails, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The AI Accelerator Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the AI accelerator market leading up to 2030 is 27%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global AI Accelerator Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global AI accelerator market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape high-performance computing architectures, hyperscale data-centre infrastructure, semiconductor design strategies, and artificial intelligence deployment across global digital ecosystems.

Rapid Expansion Of Generative AI And Large Language Model (LLM) Workloads - The rapid expansion of generative artificial intelligence and large language model workloads is expected to become a major growth driver for the AI accelerator market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly developing and deploying large-scale AI models for applications such as natural language processing, image generation, recommendation systems, and intelligent automation. Training and inference of these models require massive parallel processing capabilities and extremely high memory bandwidth, which specialized AI accelerators are designed to provide. Technology companies and research institutions are therefore investing heavily in high-performance GPUs, TPUs, and ASIC-based accelerators to support complex AI workloads. This rapid proliferation of generative AI applications is significantly strengthening demand for advanced accelerator hardware. As a result, the rapid expansion of generative AI and large language model workloads is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.2% annual growth to the market.

Hyperscale Data Center Expansion And Cloud AI Infrastructure Investments - The hyperscale data centers and cloud AI infrastructure investments are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the growth of the AI accelerator market by 2030. Global cloud service providers are rapidly expanding data center capacity to support AI training, machine learning platforms, and high-performance analytics services. AI accelerators enable faster model training, improved computational efficiency, and scalable performance for complex workloads across distributed cloud environments. As enterprises increasingly rely on cloud-based AI services, hyperscale operators are deploying large clusters of accelerators within data-center architectures. Continuous investments in advanced computing infrastructure are therefore accelerating demand for AI accelerator hardware. Consequently, the hyperscale data centers and cloud AI infrastructure investments are projected to contribute around 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Increasing Enterprise Adoption Of Artificial Intelligence Across Industries - The increasing enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence across industries is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the AI accelerator market by 2030. Organizations in sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and transportation are integrating AI technologies to enhance operational efficiency, automate decision-making, and improve customer experiences. AI-driven applications including predictive analytics, fraud detection, computer vision, and intelligent process automation require accelerated computing capabilities to process large volumes of data in real time. Enterprises are therefore investing in AI infrastructure equipped with specialized accelerator processors to support these advanced workloads. As digital transformation initiatives expand globally, demand for AI hardware platforms is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the increasing enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence across industries is projected to contribute approximately 2.6 % annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The AI Accelerator Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the graphics processing units (GPUs), the tensor processing units (TPUs), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), the central processing units (CPUs), and the field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $48 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of generative artificial intelligence and large language model workloads, increasing deployment of hyperscale data-centre infrastructure, growing enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence across industries, and continuous advancements in high-performance semiconductor architectures and memory technologies. This surge reflects the technology industry's focus on accelerating AI model training and inference, improving computational efficiency, and supporting large-scale intelligent computing platforms, accelerating growth across the global artificial intelligence accelerator ecosystem.

The graphics processing units (GPUs) market is projected to grow by $29 billion, the tensor processing units (TPUs) market by $5 billion, the application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) market by $9 billion, the central processing units (CPUs) market by $2 billion, and the field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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