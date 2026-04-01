Al-Sisi Underscores Commitment To Economic Reforms, Market Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi affirmed on Wednesday that the government will press ahead with fiscal reforms aimed at safeguarding economic stability and accelerating private sector growth, amid the continued impact of regional conflict on markets and global supply chains.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, alongside the ministers of finance and planning, Al-Sisi emphasised the need to sustain economic activity across key sectors, including production, manufacturing, and exports, through balanced and investment-friendly fiscal policies, according to a presidency statement.

The meeting also reviewed efforts to shape Egypt's economic vision for the post-IMF programme phase, including the development of a national plan focused on enhancing competitiveness and achieving sustainable growth.

Discussions further covered accelerating the rollout of the universal health insurance system and the“Decent Life” rural development initiative, both of which were highlighted as key investment priorities.

The government is also closely monitoring the repercussions of the ongoing regional conflict on global supply chains, trade flows, and commodity markets, while maintaining coordination to ensure market stability and secure adequate strategic reserves of essential goods.

In addition, the meeting addressed plans to support entrepreneurship and innovation by improving the business environment for startups and launching new employment initiatives.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of improving overall economic conditions to raise living standards, expand private sector participation, diversify sources of development financing, and support Egypt's transition towards a green economy.