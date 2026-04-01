Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2026-2030 CAGR Of 14.6%

MENAFN - GetNews) The Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Market is witnessing strong demand driven by rapid growth in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. Increasing focus on sustainability, recycling, and advanced materials is further accelerating market expansion, making it a key pillar in the global energy transition.

The global Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 48.29 billion in 2025 to USD 95.34 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. The research report provides access to critical information such as lithium-ion battery materials market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. Key drivers of the lithium-ion battery materials market are the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the surging demand for consumer electronics.

By battery materials, cathode material is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The cathode materials segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period. Cathode materials serve as the main active element in lithium-ion cells, directly influencing performance through capacity, lifespan, thermal stability, and power output. The rising adoption of EVs and grid storage solutions continues to drive strong demand for advanced cathode chemistries, such as nickel-rich NMC and lithium iron phosphate (LFP), that balance performance, safety, and cost, further establishing this segment as the leading part of the entire battery materials market. Battery manufacturers make significant investments while the supply chain expands throughout Asia Pacific and other important regions to support this market leadership.

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By battery chemistry, NMC is expected to dominate the global lithium-ion battery materials market during the forecast period.

The NMC chemistry is the leading segment and is projected to continue the same trend throughout the forecast period due to its extensive use in emerging applications that deliver balanced performance. It provides electric vehicle and large-scale energy storage systems with an advantageous solution, combining high energy density with extended cycle life and exceptional thermal stability. Manufacturers want to use NMC as their primary material because it enables them to produce products that meet diverse automotive powertrain and consumer electronics needs while keeping production costs low and ensuring safe product functionality. The NMC segment controls the market because it delivers superior value to customers that require advanced lithium-ion batteries for electrification and renewable energy systems.

Asia Pacific is poised to dominate the global lithium-ion battery materials market throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific will dominate the lithium-ion battery materials market during the forecast period, with the highest market share and the fastest value growth, driven by rising demand for innovative energy storage technologies. The region leads the market because it has a strong battery production network that includes major manufacturers from China, Japan, South Korea, and India, and operates through established supply networks, extensive manufacturing capacity, and both public and private-sector financial backing. The region maintains its leadership position because electric vehicles (EVs) show strong growth and people widely utilize consumer electronics and renewable energy storage systems continue to expand, which drive the demand for lithium-ion battery materials. The region has experienced fast development of battery cell gigafactories and raw material processing plants because of policies and incentives that support electrification and local production. Asia Pacific will continue to lead the global lithium-ion battery materials market throughout the forecast period because it will generate the most revenue for the industry while determining how the sector will develop.

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Lithium-Ion Battery Materials Companies

Key players in this market include Umicore (Belgium), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF (Germany), POSCO Future M (South Korea), Tanaka Chemical Corporation (Japan), Toda Kogyo Corp. (Japan), Resonac Holdings Corporation (Japan), LANDF Corp (China), JFE Chemical Corporation (China), 3M (US), SGL Carbon (Germany), NEI Corporation (US), BTR New Materials Group Co., Ltd. (China), UBE Corporation (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Shenzhen Dynanonic Co., Ltd. (China), Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd. (China), American Elements (US), Morita Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), and others.

BASF SE (Germany)

BASF SE is the world's foremost manufacturer and supplier of innovative materials, chemical products, and complete solutions. The company operates multiple business segments, including chemicals and materials, industrial solutions and surface technologies, nutrition and care, agricultural solutions, and other segments. The company provides a range of products and solutions, including petrochemicals and intermediates, performance materials and polyamide raw materials, performance chemicals and catalysts, personal care products, and oil and gas solutions. BASF SE supplies lithium-ion battery materials through its Catalysts division, which operates within the Surface Technologies business unit. The company produces and sells cathode active materials, which enable lithium-ion battery operation in electrified vehicles. The company operates in more than 80 countries across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa, and the Middle East.

POSCO Future M (South Korea)

POSCO Future M, formerly known as POSCO Chemical, is among the leading players in lithium-ion battery materials. It offers products and services such as battery materials, advanced chemical materials, and basic industrial materials for a wide range of applications, including electric vehicles, IT devices, electric machines, plasticizers, and the manufacture of benzene, toluene, and xylene. Under the battery materials division, it produces cathode materials and anode materials. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, and North America.

Umicore (Belgium)

Umicore is a global material technology and recycling group. The company serves diverse industries, including energy, automotive, recycling, chemicals, manufacturing, optics & displays, precious metals, and electronics. The company operates through three business segments: catalysis, energy & surface technologies, and recycling. The company offers lithium-ion battery materials under its energy & surface technologies segment. It also offers other products in this segment, including cobalt & specialty materials, rechargeable battery materials, metal deposition solutions, and electro-optic materials. The company operates in over 90 countries across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa. It has more than 40 production sites and 15 R&D and Technical centers globally.

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Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. operates as SMM because it is the global leader in providing essential materials for lithium-ion battery production. The company operates its business through three main divisions: mineral resources, smelting & refining, and materials operations. The materials business segment is divided into six categories: battery materials, crystal materials, powder materials, package materials, catalyst materials, and construction materials. The battery materials division develops and markets cathode materials, which include lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), and nickel hydroxide. The company conducts its main business activities in Japan, while it also operates in various countries, including China, the US, the Philippines, Australia, Chile, Peru, and other nations.

Resonac Holding Corporation (Japan)

Resonac Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Showa Denko, operates as a chemical manufacturer supplying products to various industries, including electronics, energy, environmental applications, and other industrial sectors. The company operates through four segments: semiconductor & electronic materials, mobility, innovation enabling materials, and chemicals. The mobility segment includes battery materials and automotive products, consisting of plastic-molded items and friction materials, powder metals, lithium-ion battery materials, including aluminum-laminated film SPALF, and additives for cathodes and anodes, and carbon anode materials. The company conducts its operations across Japan, China, and various other Asia Pacific nations.

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