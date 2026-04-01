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JetDigitalPro's analysis of 600,000 web pages shows Google's March 2026 Core Update reduced traffic for mass-produced AI content by 71%, highlighting the importance of choosing the best SEO content writing services. Websites using original data saw a 22% increase in visibility, while findings show near-zero correlation (0.011) between AI use and ranking penalties, reinforcing that quality and experience matter most.

Key Impact of the March 2026 Update on Search Visibility

JetDigitalPro identified a fundamental shift in how Google's E-E-A-T framework evaluates digital content. Data shows that websites relying on generic AI output without human editorial oversight saw traffic drops between 60% and 80%. Nell VH, Founder of JetDigitalPro, stated that Google now rewards "experience" as a primary ranking factor. JetDigitalPro research confirms that while 86.5% of top-ranking pages use AI assistance, only those providing unique insights maintained their positions.

Statistical Findings from JetDigitalPro:



Affiliate Marketing Sites: 71% of monitored affiliate sites saw a negative impact on rankings.

AI Overviews (AIO): AI Overviews now appear in 82% of B2B technology searches, a significant increase from 36% in 2025.

Organic Click-Through Rates: The #1 organic ranking page sees a 34.5% drop in CTR when an AI Overview is present. Citation Value: Brands cited as sources within AI Overviews receive 35% more organic clicks than non-cited brands.

The Shift Toward Information Gain and Author Authority

The JetDigitalPro analysis highlights that 72% of top-ranking websites now feature detailed author biographies with verifiable credentials. JetDigitalPro also found that content not updated within 90 days suffered traffic losses of 20% to 40%.

Nell VH noted that JetDigitalPro clients who transitioned to "cite-worthy" content, focused on case studies and original data, gained visibility despite the increased presence of AI Overviews. JetDigitalPro emphasizes that being a cited source for LLMs is now more valuable than traditional keyword-based rankings.

Methodology

The JetDigitalPro study synthesized data from Ahrefs, Semrush, Originality, Xpert, Wisdek, Coalition Technologies, NP Digital, Backlinko, and OptinMonster. The research covered over 600,000 pages between December 2025 and March 2026.

About JetDigitalProJetDigitalPro is a specialized SEO content firm that combines data-backed strategies with human-centered research. JetDigitalPro provides white-label SEO services for digital agencies and online brands focused on achieving sustainable organic growth through high-authority content.

FAQ

Does Google penalize AI-generated content in 2026?

No. JetDigitalPro data shows a 0.011 correlation between AI usage and penalties. Google penalizes "low-value" content that lacks original insights, regardless of whether it was created by AI or humans.

Which industries were hit hardest by the March 2026 update?

Affiliate marketing sites were the hardest hit, with 71% experiencing measurable ranking declines according to JetDigitalPro tracking.

How much does an AI Overview impact organic traffic?

JetDigitalPro found that organic CTR for the top result drops by 34.5% when an AI Overview is present. However, being cited within that AI Overview increases brand clicks by 35%.

What is the best way to recover from a March 2026 update penalty?

JetDigitalPro recommends implementing "Information Gain" strategies, such as adding original research, updating old content (every 90 days), and strengthening author E-E-A-T signals.

Read the full study Best SEO Writing Services 2026 available on our website